How to claim pre-order bonuses in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The latest installment to the Yakuza series, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, is out now. The game launched in two different editions, with the pre-order bonuses being lucrative. If you have started playing the game and are wondering how to access the pre-order bonuses and claim them, read further to get your answers.
To unlock the pre-order bonuses or even the contents of the Deluxe Edition in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you will first need to play through the game until you reach Honolulu. But what after that?
Unlocking pre-order bonuses in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Once you manage to reach Honolulu in the game, play through the main story, and you will reach a bar named Revolve Bar. When you arrive, go have a word with the workers there. This will lead to a small fight; wrap up this bout and go back to the bar.
This time, the staff there will hook you up with a mechanic and a barman. You will soon get access to this barman's house, where you can change your outfits in the game.
You will be able to access your pre-order bonuses and Deluxe edition bonuses from here as well.
What are the Digital edition and pre-order bonuses in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?
Digital Deluxe edition contents:
- Base Game
- Legendary Outfit Pack
- Legendary Pirate Crew Pack
- Extra Karaoke & CD Pack
- Ship Customization Pack
Pre-order bonuses:
Ichiban Crew Set
- Crewmate Ichiban Kasuga
- Supporter Nancy
Ichiban Outfit Set
- Ichiban's Outfit from Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Ichiban's Outfit from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Check out our other gaming articles here:
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: The Captain's Return side quest guide
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All pirate recruits and their requirements (that we know so far)
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review: Majima takes the stage and delivers an unforgettable experience
- Several Yakuza games leaving Xbox Game Pass ahead of the next game's release
- Is Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii coming to PS4 and Xbox One?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.