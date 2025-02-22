  • home icon
How to claim pre-order bonuses in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 22, 2025 07:32 GMT
There are multiple outfits available as part of the pre-order bonuses in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
There are multiple outfits available as part of the pre-order bonuses in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The latest installment to the Yakuza series, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, is out now. The game launched in two different editions, with the pre-order bonuses being lucrative. If you have started playing the game and are wondering how to access the pre-order bonuses and claim them, read further to get your answers.

To unlock the pre-order bonuses or even the contents of the Deluxe Edition in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you will first need to play through the game until you reach Honolulu. But what after that?

Unlocking pre-order bonuses in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

To get access to your pre-order bonuses, you will need to play through the story a bit (Image via SEGA)
To get access to your pre-order bonuses, you will need to play through the story a bit (Image via SEGA)

Once you manage to reach Honolulu in the game, play through the main story, and you will reach a bar named Revolve Bar. When you arrive, go have a word with the workers there. This will lead to a small fight; wrap up this bout and go back to the bar.

This time, the staff there will hook you up with a mechanic and a barman. You will soon get access to this barman's house, where you can change your outfits in the game.

You will be able to access your pre-order bonuses and Deluxe edition bonuses from here as well.

What are the Digital edition and pre-order bonuses in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Digital Deluxe edition contents:

  1. Base Game
  2. Legendary Outfit Pack
  3. Legendary Pirate Crew Pack
  4. Extra Karaoke & CD Pack
  5. Ship Customization Pack
Pre-order bonuses:

Ichiban Crew Set

  • Crewmate Ichiban Kasuga
  • Supporter Nancy

Ichiban Outfit Set

  • Ichiban's Outfit from Yakuza: Like A Dragon
  • Ichiban's Outfit from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

