Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to change outfits

As you explore Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you can change Majima’s outfits in a variety of ways. You can set different styles for walking around the city, or for when you’re sailing the seas and in combat. While this changes nothing about how you fight, you absolutely want to look your best as the captain of the Goromaru. Whether you’re fighting, swimming, or just hanging out in Honolulu, it’s important to have a style that feels right for you.

There are tons of ways to get new outfits, too. Some are just purchased outright, some are found in mini-games like Photo Rally, and the Digital Deluxe version of the game also comes with some outfits to use on Majima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know to customize your look.

How to change clothes and customize outfits in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Once you’ve reached Chapter 2 in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and have free reign to wander around, you can change outfits to whatever you currently have unlocked. It can be done in several places, though some of them unlock later on in the story. However, the complete series of locations you can change outfits are:

Revolve: Upstairs in the bedroom

Upstairs in the bedroom Rich Island: In the Storage Shed/bedroom

In the Storage Shed/bedroom The Goromaru : Below decks, where the crew gathers

Below decks, where the crew gathers Madlantis: In the Pirate Room

Anytime you see one of these, you can change outfits (Image via SEGA)

Basically, anywhere there’s a Hideout, you can change your looks. Just go up to the changing stall, and it will pull up a menu. You can adjust both your Casual War (Mad Dog Style and in Honolulu) and your Pirate Outfit (Sea Dog style, except in Honolulu). This menu will show a series of looks you can save - up to five per style, and what you currently have equipped.

What parts of an outfit can you change in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

The menu is really easy to navigate, and gives plenty of information (Image via SEGA)

Majima has quite a few different things you can customize on his outfit — whether you want to give him flashy earrings, a little bit of makeup, or perhaps a straw hat like Monkey D. Luffy. You can change the following outfit locations on Majima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Head

Eyepatch

Makeup

Ears

Upper Body

Lower Body

Hands

Feet

Goro

You can also select complete outfits that come from a variety of locations, such as the Digital Deluxe version of the game. These cannot be altered, and come exactly how they are. While you’re changing outfits in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, some of the customizable items are available for purchase right in the menu. Others you’ll have to unlock elsewhere. Once you're satisfied, press "Preview" to see what it looks like in motion, or "Finish assembling outfit" to save it.

Sometimes you'll have to grind mini-games for cosmetics (Image via SEGA)

You can find outfit pieces in most shops across Honolulu — places like Ganryu Armory, Vicenti, and several other places. You can spend points on them in most many mini-games too. Thankfully, if you go to “change outfits” screen and hover over specific cosmetics, it will tell you which location they’re in, not how much they cost, but certainly what location you need to go to.

If you want to change your swim trunks, you can do that at the beach. Just head to the changing stall down by the water, and you can adjust your outfit for both Majima and Noah. As you progress through the game, you’ll no doubt find plenty of new outfit pieces, so you can make Majima look exactly how you feel he should be.

