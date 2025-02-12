How to get Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities, with cooking being the most beloved one among players. This gameplay mechanic allows you to prepare delicious meals using ingredients found across the map. There are 400 recipes to choose from, and each dish requires a different set of items to prepare the food. While some ingredients are difficult to acquire, others can be found easily. Cheese falls under the latter category, as it is locked behind a simple quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Even though acquiring this item is pretty straightforward, you may get confused in your search for this dairy product. As such, this article will cover everything you need to know about acquiring Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to acquire Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/JaviHerobrine)

Cheese is a dairy product that can only be purchased from the pantry inside Chez Remy. However, the pantry can only be accessed after you have repaired the restaurant in the "A Restaurant Makeover" quest. For this, you first need to bring Remy back from his realm to your valley by finishing a few tasks for him.

After he arrives at the valley, fix the restaurant by talking to Scrooge. Your next objective is to gather Wheat, Carrot, Oregano, and Raspberry and hand them over to Remy. Once Chez Remy is back in business, the pantry inside will become accessible, allowing you to purchase Cheese for 180 Star Coins (among other dairy products).

How to use Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cheese Platter (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

Once you have purchased Cheese from the pantry inside Chez Remy, you can use it as an ingredient in various recipes such as:

1) Arepas Con Queso (Three-star recipe)

Corn (x1)

Cheese (x1)

Agave (x1)

2) Basil Omelet (Four-star recipe)

Basil (x1)

Egg (x1)

Cheese (x1)

Milk (x1)

3) Bell Pepper Puffs (Three-star recipe)

Bell Pepper (x1)

Egg (x1)

Cheese (x1)

4) Buñuelos (Four-star recipe)

Wheat (x1)

Cheese (x1)

Milk (x1)

Egg (x1)

5) Cannoli (Four-star recipe)

Wheat (x1)

Cheese (x1)

Egg (x1)

Vanilla (x1)

6) Cheese Platter (One-star recipe)

Cheese (x1)

Cheese can also be sold to earn 180 Star Coins or consumed to replenish 270 lost Energy.

