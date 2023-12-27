How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free (December 2023)

Despite the Clash of Clans December Gold Pass expiring in three days, you can purchase it without spending a penny. The Google Play Store frequently releases various offers for gamers, and for the third time this month, it has brought a jaw-dropping deal for COC enthusiasts. It'll allow many users to grab the Play Store's Play Pass at a discounted price and the coveted Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about this new deal and how to utilize it to get the Clash of Clans December Gold Pass for free.

Disclaimer: Not all players are being offered the COC Pass for free with the Play Pass. It can vary depending on the region or country of the user.

Get the Clash of Clans December Gold Pass for free

The Google Play Store has released an astonishing discount of 90% on its Play Pass, offering it at 10 INR per month while the original price tag is 99 INR per month. Purchasing the pass will remove in-app advertisements and provide special discounts on countless in-app purchases.

Besides this, some players can get the COC Gold Pass for free upon purchasing the Play Pass. It is an amazing deal if you're looking forward to making the most of the COC Gold Pass within the residual season's duration.

Below is the step-by-step procedure to grab the COC Gold Pass for free:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Step 2: Head to "December's offers" or "Play Pass" section.

Step 3: Check if the discounted offer also features the COC Gold Pass on your account.

Step 4: Once confirmed, complete the payment procedure and purchase the Play Pass.

Completing these procedures will get you the Google Play Store's Play Pass and the COC Gold Pass at just 10 INR. Remember, the offer is time-limited and will expire on January 1, 2024.

The Clash of Clans December Gold Pass explained

Supercell releases a Gold Pass for every season that lasts a month, introducing many new exclusives. The pass costs over 599 INR or $6.99, and purchasing it yields additional rewards in the seasonal reward track.

Celebrating Christmas, Supercell annually releases Clashmas season that marks the December festivities, and this year is no exception. The ongoing season is themed around the classic holiday cookie—Gingerbread, which adds to the game's sweetness.

In the live season's reward track, the developer has offered a new Gingerbread skin for the Grand Warden, Bigger Season and Builder Banks, Builder Star Jar, various Potions, Books, Runes, Wall Rings, Shovel of Obstacles, and many more.

