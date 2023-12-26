Clash of Clans leaks suggest upcoming Hero Equipment for Grand Warden and Royal Champion

Clash of Clans is gearing up for a major update with the introduction of four new Hero Equipment that promise to bring a new level of customization to the battlefield. According to the recent leaks by the r/ClashOfClans account on Reddit, these will be distributed among Grand Warden and Royal Champion, with both of them possessing a pair each.

This article delves into the upcoming update and highlights the challenges that it poses for F2P players.

Upcoming Hero Equipment details in Clash of Clans

The current landscape of Hero Equipment

Before delving into the forthcoming updates, let's take a moment to examine the current state of affairs in Clash of Clans. The game features a total of 15 Hero Equipment, with 14 of them categorized as the Common rarity. The exception to this is the Giant Gauntlet of Barbarian King, which distinguishes itself as an Epic rarity item.

The importance of selecting the optimal combination of Hero Equipment cannot be overstated, given that each Hero is limited to equipping only two items per raid.

Upcoming Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

According to the leaked information, the Royal Champion is anticipated to be equipped with the Speedy Spear and the Hog Totem as her two latest Hero Equipment. As the name implies, the former is expected to boost the Royal Champion's speed by an impressive factor of 60, while the the latter will summon a squad of six Hog Riders to provide additional support on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Grand Warden is likely to receive the Fire in a Can, featuring substantial DPS (Damage Per Second) that positions it as an effective counter against Target Defenses. Additionally, the Grand Warden is slated to obtain a mysterious, dark-themed Tome that will enhanc his ability to reshape battle dynamics in his favor.

New rarities on the horizon

Apart from the exciting possibility of the new Hero Equipment, there are rumors that Clash of Clans may introduce two new rarities: Rare and Legendary. These will give players access to Equipment that goes beyond the Common and Epic categories, adding an intriguing new depth to the game.

Those looking for a competitive edge can expect even more customization possibilities with the Legendary Equipment's release.

Challenges for F2P players

While the Legendary Equipment opens up new possibilities, it also poses challenges for free-to-play (F2P) gamers. According to the Clash Update handle on X, they will be able to upgrade Legendary Equipment up to level 47.

This poses a considerable challenge, especially for F2P players who were already grappling with the task of upgrading Epic Equipment to its maximum level of 27. The increased level cap adds a layer of difficulty, creating a strategic dilemma for those looking to optimize their Heroes for maximum effectiveness in raids.

The Clash of Clans community is eagerly anticipating the arrival of these new Hero Equipment, and the leaks have undoubtedly stirred excitement. The prospect of enhanced customization and the introduction of Rare and Legendary rarities promises to breathe new life into the game.

