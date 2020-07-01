How to get clothes in PUBG Mobile

In this article, we will talk about the possible ways to obtain skins in PUBG Mobile.

Clothes, cosmetics and other items can be acquired through a variety of ways in the game.

Image Credit: Best Gaming Settings

PUBG Mobile is one of the coolest battle royale games in terms of in-game cosmetics, skins and companions.

The variety of quirky outfits that PUBG Mobile offers is truly amazing, and players love to buy these skins, as they are exceptionally well-crafted. However, many players are confused about the ways through which they can earn or buy cosmetics in PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we will explore the ways in which players can obtain cosmetics and clothes in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Season Rewards

Season 13 skirewards in PUBG Mobile

This is an easy and free method to obtain in-game cosmetics in PUBG Mobile. You will need to climb up the ranked ladder and on each tier, you will receive a part of the set of that particular season. Therefore, make sure you complete your set before the season comes to an end.

#2 Events/Lucky Spin

Lucky Spin in PUBG Mobile

Lucky Spin is also a great way to get in-game clothes and cosmetics in PUBG Mobile. However, most of these require UC (the in-game currency of the game) to spin the wheel. You can also wait for events which allow you to spin for free, thus giving you a chance of getting a skin bundle for free.

#3 Store Purchase

In-game cosmetic store in PUBG Mobile

This is the most obvious way to get cloth/skins in the game, as you can buy the most exotic and beautiful cosmetics at the store with your UC money in PUBG Mobile. You can also wait for seasonal discounts to grab an outfit for yourself at a lower price than usual. Using this method, you can buy all exclusive skins from the game and use them in your matches.

