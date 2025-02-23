How to get coconuts in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a variety of weapons available in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and you can craft even more with Julie's help. Once you reach Honolulu and meet Julie, you will unlock Julie's Gearworks, where you can get new weapons crafted. Some exciting and interesting weapons that you can get here are the Coconut Machine Gun and the Coconut Ring. However, as the name suggests, you will first need to collect some coconuts and hand them over to Julie to get these items.

Let's find out how you can get some coconuts in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Location of coconuts in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Coconuts can either be collected while exploring or can be bought from the Kau Wela Market in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. There's also a third way since coconuts can spawn randomly on Merchant Ships, but it's not a guaranteed method, so we won't be including it in this article.

Meeting Julie in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

First, let's discuss the exploration part. Coconuts grow on palm trees at multiple locations in the game. To obtain some coconuts, you will need to use your chain hook. Some areas where you can find palm trees with coconut are: Rich Island, Anaconda Harbour Park, and Aloha Beach.

Another way to get coconuts is by buying them from the Kau Wela Market in Anaconda Harbour Park. Here, coconuts are priced at $2.00 each. Do note that coconuts are not always available in the Kau Wela Market as well so you might have to come and check a few times.

Once you have some coconuts in your inventory, you can get these weapons made from Julie's Gearworks:

Coconut Machine Gun

50x Components

30x Quality Components

10x Superb Components

3x Coconut

Super Coconut Machine Gun

100x Components

50x Quality Components

20x Superb Components

5x Coconut

Coconut Ring

50x Components

30x Quality Components

10x Superb Components

3x Sharkstone

For more Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

