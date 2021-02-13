Valheim is in early access on Steam and players are loving the crafting, gathering, and building aspects of this Viking-themed game.

Players can find themselves in a variety of situations. There are instances of togetherness with other players. There are intense battles. There are also times when players must put other skills to work.

In order to make a handful of items, including a forge, Valheim players will need to gather some Copper. Copper can be mined like other resources in Valheim, with a pickaxe.

How to get Copper in Valheim

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

First and foremost, Valheim players need to get their hands on a pickaxe. It takes defeating the first boss in the game to get the materials for the first pickaxe available.

Once the pickaxe is crafted, Valheim players will now need to find Copper deposits. After venturing outside of the first biome, the Meadows, head to Black Forest.

Advertisement

Once in the Black Forest, search for a Copper deposit. In Valheim, these can be easily spotted. Just look out for giant round rocks on the ground that have a greenish color to them.

Once one of these rocks has been located, check the veins within the rocks. The brownish veins will pop out of the rock and, once close enough, the cursor will prompt the words "Copper deposit."

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

It takes a while, but swing away with the pickaxe. Copper ore will drop out of the rock in order for the Valheim player to collect.

The trick is to work on the base first. If the base of the rock is destroyed, the remainder of the rock may collapse and release all of the Copper that it holds.

Copper ore can also be found in the loot chests of Valheim. In order to use the Copper ore, players must craft a workbench and a smelter.