How to get costumes in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom has received quite a few interesting updates since its release, with each adding an exciting dimension to the game in an attempt by developers to keep the playerbase engaged. A recent addition to the game was how players will be able to unlock and equip various costumes for their team.

This addition arrived after being requested by thousands of fans since the game's launch, as it is a feature in Cookie Run: Ovenbreak. Read on to find out how to unlock the Costume Gacha and buff your favorite characters while customizing their outfit as well.

How to unlock Costumes in Cookie Run: Kingdom (2022)?

Players should follow the given process to unlock the Costume Gacha, as that is the first step to getting costumes for their favorite Cookies:

If players go to their default Gacha screen, they will see that the costumes section is locked. It will say that one has to complete Lv. 2-13 and the Boutique Quest to unlock the same. Players who have not cleared Lv. 2-13 will first need to do that, while others can move forward.

The main issue that players are facing with unlocking costumes is finding the Boutique Quest. Readers must ensure that they are on the latest version of Cookie Run: Kingdom. After confirming, they can go to the right bar menu on the main game screen.

The small winged box with an exclamation mark will redirect players to the Boutique Quest.

Here, the Mont Blanc Storyline will start playing. Users can skip through the same if they want, to directly begin the quest.

If they are successful in fulfilling the quest, they can collect their rewards and check their Gacha section again.

The Costumes Section will now be unlocked and they can unlock as many skins as they want for their favorite Cookies.

The next section will help players understand how to navigate the currencies in the Costume Gacha in Cookie Run: Kingdom to make worthy investments.

What are Rainbow Shells and Rainbow Cubes used for in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Rainbow Cubes are the currency of the Costume Gacha in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players will receive a certain amount after completing the Boutique Quest and these will become part of the rewards received via PvE, Guild Battle, and events after the Costume Gacha is unlocked. These cubes are primarily used to unlock various costumes.

If players receive the same costume twice, the cubes they spent on that draw are refunded to them in the form of Rainbow Shells. These have more in common with mileage points than their cube counterparts. Shells are used to unlock costumes in the Rainbow Crystal Shop (available to players who have Touc's Trading Harbor and the Costume Gacha unlocked).

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can stay tuned to this space for more details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.

Edited by Atul S