How to get CR in Forza Horizon 5 in 2022

Credits, abbreviated as 'CR,' are the main form of in-game currency in Forza Horizon 5.

Like in Forza Horizon 4, the credits here are used to purchase nearly everything from cars to properties scattered throughout the game's rendition of Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 is a game that establishes itself as a milestone of accessibility, and the leniency of the credits system reflects that.

Those who play regularly will accumulate piles of CR over time by winning races, to the point that they will have leftovers after purchasing everything they want to.

For the casual gamers who only play Forza Horizon 5 occasionally, on the other hand, some CR management is in order. A player can resort to specific tweaks and methods if they want to make a quick buck.

Two ways to quickly earn CR in Forza Horizon 5

Fortune Wheels

Fortune Wheels from Forza Horizon 4 returned in FH 5, bringing in even more valuable rewards on average. The fact that they are an add-on gamble that drops randomized rewards may tick some people off, but they are a very reliable way to make quick CR.

There are two of these in-game: the regular fortune wheel and a 'super fortune wheel' that in practice serves as a triple-fortune wheel spin. A player can earn anything from 25,000 to 500,000 CR from these, alongside bonus cars that they can later auction off.

Fortune Wheels are earned every time the player levels up, while Super Fortune Wheels are rarer, given away only after doing specific things.

A good one-time trick is purchasing the property 'La Cabana' on the western side of the map, which comes with a free Super Fortune Wheel, which in turn has a chance of recouping the entire 150,000 CR investment and grant much more.

Off the north of Guanajuato, Hotel Castillo is another investment a player can make. The property is expensive, but it pays off in the long run with its daily free Fortune Wheels.

Auctioning Cars

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



A special Race all the way to Zeta Halo.A special #HaloInfinite -inspired livery for the Jeep Trailcat is now in your Inbox. Go get it! @Halo Race all the way to Zeta Halo.A special #HaloInfinite-inspired livery for the Jeep Trailcat is now in your Inbox. Go get it! @Halo https://t.co/mnhDfdR8dN

A long-time player of the game will naturally have deep pockets in asset value because of all the cars they have collected. You most likely will not use all the vast swathes of cars available in the game after taking them out for a spin once or twice.

Also Read Article Continues below

In such cases, the cars can be put in the Auction House to be sold for credits. Moreover, time-limited exclusive cars in the Festival Playlist can be collected with weekly challenges and then sold for huge prices in this way once they are gone.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha