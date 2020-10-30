How to get Credits in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Since its release in October 2019, COD Mobile has amassed an enormous player base. It also crossed the huge milestone of over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Call of Duty: Mobile has a wide range of in-game items for players to acquire. Most can be purchased by the users from the item store using CP and Credits, the in-game currencies of this title.

However, players have to spend real money to purchase CP. In contrast, they can earn Credits for free in COD Mobile. In this article, we provide a detailed guide to get Credits in this title.

How to get Credits in COD Mobile

There are several ways for players to procure Credits in this FPS shooter, like:

#1 Monthly Login Calendar

Monthly Login Calendar page

Players can get Credits just by logging in daily in COD Mobile. Here are all the days in which they can receive Credits in the current calendar:

Day 1 – 100 Credits

– 100 Credits Day 13 – 300 Credits

– 300 Credits Day 19 – 300 Credits

– 300 Credits Day 23 – 300 Credits

– 300 Credits Day 29 – 500 Credits

#2 In-game events

One of the in-game events

Events are the best way to get Credits in COD Mobile. The developers regularly add events that provide players with several rewards, including currencies. They have to complete tasks/missions to earn them.

#3 Battle Pass

Users can also get Credits from the Battle Pass as part of the free rewards. They can get the in-game currencies on the following tiers in the Season 11 pass:

Tier 3 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 13 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 23 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 33 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 43 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 50+ - 50 Credits (Per-tier)

Apart from this, completing daily missions can also fetch users some Credits.

