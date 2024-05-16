Dragon Age Inquisition is available for free on the Epic Games Store. You can redeem it if you have an active Epic account. The Epic Games Store is known to dish out free games which are usually average. However, every once in a while, the folks at Epic sometimes surprise you with amazing titles like the 2014 Game of the Year title holder -- Dragon Age Inquisition.

As Mega Sale 2024 commences in the Epic Games Store, you can expect to see exciting discounts on other titles besides the free goodies. Dreadwolf, Alan Wake 2, Skull and Bones, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and more are currently on sale.

In this article, we'll guide you through how to redeem this title for free on the Epic Games Store.

How to get Dragon Age Inquisition for free on Epic Games Store

Scene from the game (Image via EA)

Dragon Age Inquisition will be available for free on the Epic Games Store from Thursday, May 16, 2024, through Thursday, May 23, 2024. You will need an Epic Games account to redeem this free game.

On May 23, at 10 am CT, this game will be replaced by another free game. We do not know which game it will be and that is a topic for another article. So, make sure you follow us for updated news about free weekly games.

Coming back to redeeming this game, either visit the official Epic Games website or download the Epic Games Launcher and log in with your account.

Then scroll down to the Free Games section and click on Dragon Age Inquisition. This will take you to the game page. Clicking on the big blue button that says "Get" will take you to a new page where you can place your order for free by clicking the "Place Order" button.

Go ahead and install it to experience the greatness of the Game of the Year Edition!

PC requirements for running Dragon Age Inquisition

Minimum requirements

OS version: Windows 7 or 8.1, 64-bit

Windows 7 or 8.1, 64-bit CPU: AMD Quad core @ 2.5 GHz or Intel Quad core @ 2.0 GHz

AMD Quad core @ 2.5 GHz or Intel Quad core @ 2.0 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: AMD Radeon HD 4870 or GeForce 8800 GT

AMD Radeon HD 4870 or GeForce 8800 GT DirectX: DirectX 10

DirectX 10 Storage: 26 GB

Recommended requirements

OS version: Windows 7 or 8.1, 64-bit

Windows 7 or 8.1, 64-bit CPU: AMD Six-core @ 3.2 GHz

AMD Six-core @ 3.2 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or R9 270 / Nvidia GeForce GTX

AMD Radeon HD 7870 or R9 270 / Nvidia GeForce GTX DirectX: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Storage: 26 GB

