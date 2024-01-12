Epic free games have been one of the biggest phenomena in PC gaming since the storefront's inception in 2018. The Epic Games Store often provides free titles ranging from big AAA to more minor indie releases that gamers can claim and enjoy. While the Winter Holiday giveaway has featured daily free games on the site, more will be offered every week in 2024.

If you want to know which Epic free games will be available each week, make sure to keep checking this article every few days, as it will list each title as soon as it becomes available in the EGS marketplace for free.

Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated each week.

Epic free games this week for January 18-25

This week's (January 18-25) free game is an indie platformer called LOVE. The title takes inspiration from retro arcade video games, combining challenging platformer gameplay where you need to move quickly throughout a set of well-designed levels.

The game contains a basic Arcade mode for players who want a little difficulty, an Unlimited Mode for players who just want to have fun, a specific Speedrun option for players who want to prove they're the fastest, and a YOLO mode for players who need to prove something.

Which game will be free on Epic Games?

Every week, Epic Games Store gives away a diversity of video games spanning from huge AAA to smaller independent titles. Infinifactory is a sandbox puzzle game that will be available from January 25.

How to claim and download games on Epic Games

Getting a free game from the Epic Games Store's weekly giveaway is simple. Perform the following steps:

Navigate to your desired title's page on the EGS website or application.

Above the GET button, you'll see a -100% discount option.

Click it, then select the Place Order option.

You can head to your library and download the game now.

You have no need to be worried because you will not be charged or asked for any payment-related information. You'll be notified that the title has been added to your Epic Games Store library and also receive an email confirming this.

Remember that you only have seven days to claim each Epic free game. If you do not get the title within that time, it will revert to its normal price and another game will take its place.

Epic free games list for 2024

This title is the only one that was offered for free and expired. It cannot be claimed for free anymore:

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Sail Forth

You can check out this article if you want to know about the games offered during the daily Holiday Giveaway.