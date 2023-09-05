Will Final Fantasy 16 be Epic Games Store exclusive on PC? New rumor suggests otherwise

After the official announcement of the PC port of Final Fantasy 16, fans have been excited to get their hands on the acclaimed PlayStation 5 JRPG. However, many in the community wonder whether it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Thankfully, a new rumor suggests fans have nothing to worry about. According to an editor from VG247, the upcoming PC port is not expected to be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

While this is far from a concrete confirmation, it does come as a surprise. But could it actually be possible?

How likely is Final Fantasy 16 to arrive on all digital stores on PC?

If the game was indeed Epic Games Store-only, it is likely players would have heard about it now via official means. After all, producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida himself popped up on the recent PAX West 2023 livestream centered around the game to touch on the PC port. Exclusivity would mean a contract with Epic Games, so it would be reasonable to expect clarity on that end for fans.

This holds especially true since Square Enix is known to do this, as seen with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade. The 2021 enhanced version of the PlayStation 4 game also made it to PC but was tied to the Epic Games Store at launch.

This decision was controversial back in 2021 among PC players as it alienated potential buyers from other digital platforms, such as Steam. Hopefully, the Japanese publisher has learned from their mistakes to avoid similar backlash again.

Additionally, it is likely the Final Fantasy 16 PC rendition is probably not too far off from release. The PC version is confirmed to be under development as of writing, so logically, a port should arrive well within a year. This is speculation on our end, of course, looking at other multiplatform titles that have seen subsequent PC releases.

So, to answer the question, there is a high chance Final Fantasy 16 will be available to all users of the platform. Whether on Steam or Epic Games Store, PC players should hopefully be able to access it without restrictions.

This makes sense considering the fact that the PlayStation 5 launch of the game underperformed as per the publisher's expectations. If it ends up being exclusive to Epic Games Store, that would further limit the game's sales.

Final Fantasy 16 is Square Enix's biggest game thus far. However, players are not particularly happy with the decisions the company has been making lately. Whatever the case is, we should find out more in the future as we near the PC launch of the game.

Final Fantasy 16 is currently only available on PlayStation 5 right now.