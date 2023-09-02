Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to be backwards compatible, new specs and PS5-like performance detailed

With Nintendo Switch 2 rumors ramping up in intensity lately, it is no surprise to see more make the rounds. The latest comes from Reddit, where longtime leaker ImAHeroToo created a new alias to share details about upcoming games that are supposedly in the works. They also touched on hardware, particularly the elusive Nintendo Switch successor.

In other words, we get new details of what to expect from the worst-kept hardware secret in recent memory. This concerns backwards compatibility, new specifications, and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 is supposedly set to feature both backwards compatibility, and solid performance comparable to other home consoles

The leaker reiterates the fact that studios have received dev kits for a while now. This piece of information is something that has been touched on by other leakers previously, too. What is interesting is the fact that they confirm backwards compatibility is indeed a thing. In other words, players will be able to play their existing Nintendo Switch games on the newer machine.

This bit has raised concerns in the past from both insiders and fans due to the uncertainty towards backwards compatibility being accounted for. However, the leaker says they have tried existing Switch games on the next-gen console's development kit that they have access to. Additionally, it will boast some spec changes and tweaks.

As expected, the cartridges are new, meaning they likely feature a different format than the existing ones. This also lines up with previous leaks we have seen, which suggest a shift to 3D NAND over 2D - although the technical details were not shared in this latest information dump. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch successor is apparently set to feature a new "camera feature."

Whether this refers to an actual camera as seen with previous Nintendo handhelds or something else is unclear. The biggest shocker, however, is the casual suggestion of a game in development for this new system: Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The 2020 remake of the acclaimed PS1 title is only on PS4, PS5 and PC. But the leaker claims to have seen the game running on next-gen hardware.

They suggest performance and visual fidelity on the upcoming Switch is comparable to its PS5 rendition. Now, that statement could mean a few different things. First, it is likely referring to docked mode, where the system connects to the TV. But how exactly it compares to PS5 is unclear. Does it have similar "resolution" and "performance" modes? Are the graphical settings akin to PS5?

Secondly, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is, at its core, a PS4 title, so there is not much difference in terms of visuals on PS5. Thus, it is not surprising that the next-gen Switch also holds up well.

What is clear, though, is that a port can be expected to arrive in the future, assuming these rumors are true. The leaker also added the fact that the game's porting process was seemingly simple and quick.

All of these details paint a bright picture for the Nintendo Switch 2. Whatever the case is, players would likely find out sometime soon.