New Nintendo Switch 2 report suggests official announcement is coming later this year

Amidst recent Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, the floodgates to the rumor mill have been blasted open. Industry insider Jeff Grubb suggests that according to his sources, the next-gen Nintendo console will make its debut later this year. In other words, an announcemnent is imminent. Speaking on a podcast on his YouTube channel, he stated that much of the rumors floating around now align with his sources.

What does this mean in the long run? Here's a rundown of everything we can discern from this news.

Could Nintendo Switch 2 be officially revealed in 2023?

Grubb had the following to say when asked about the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor:

"...That does line up with what I've heard, pretty much all year. That there would be some sort of announcement this second half, end of summer basically."

This is a tad surprising as Nintendo will be unveiling their worst-kept secret to the public earlier than expected. Thus far, a 2024 launch for the new hybrid console has been suggested by various leakers. This makes sense since Nintendo has explicity stated that new hardware is not coming until its current fiscal year is over - and that is March 31, 2024.

But again, that is what people in the know have been claiming. If true, then Nintendo will reveal the new system in some shape and form by the end of 2023. Going with the companies past statements, a potential launch would be in June 2024 or later. Then again, this setup could help pave things for the Super Mario maker going forward.

The current Nintendo Switch's lifecycle is undoubtedly coming to an end. It first launched in March 2017, which means the current console has been on the market for over 6 years now. Games slated for Holiday 2023 like Super Mario RPG remake or Super Mario Wonder are excellent swansongs for the console. Addiitonally, Nintendo has also claimed declining hardware sales for the year.

Going forward, they will expect the sales to drop further. As such, a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement could help re-ignite excitement about the system. The Nintendo Switch boasts the impressive achievement of being the best-selling console of the generation. In fact, it is among the top 3 best-selling game consoles ever, just behind the Nintendo DS and, the crown-holder, the PlayStation 2.

With a growing wave of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors swirling about, we can expect to hear more in the coming months, either officially or otherwise.