New Nintendo Switch 2 leak suggests the next-gen console may launch in early 2024

More hints have surfaced alleging that the Nintendo Switch 2 may arrive sooner than later. According to Taiwanese website MoneyDJ, hardware manufacturer PixArt has claimed the next-gen Nintendo console is coming in early 2024. Of course, this was not hinted at directly, clearly to avoid lawsuits from the Super Mario maker.

Instead, it was suggested that a fresh model will be out from the Japanese console-maker, who has not released a new piece of hardware in some time now. With that said, it is hard to see how this alludes to anything but the Nintendo Switch 2.

This is the latest of many leaks suggesting Nintendo Switch 2 has a good chance of launching early next year

'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo @necrolipe



O destaque fica para a PixArt Imaging, companhia que fornece componentes da câmera infravermelha dos Joy-Con e sensores de luz… Uma matéria publicada ontem pelo site MoneyDJ (Taiwan) reforça que o segundo semestre será benéfico para fabricantes e montadoras de eletrônicos do paísO destaque fica para a PixArt Imaging, companhia que fornece componentes da câmera infravermelha dos Joy-Con e sensores de luz… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This information is said to come directly from the supply chain, or in other words, individuals involved with mass manufacturing of the SoC (System on a Chip). But how does this suggest that the system in question is indeed a Nintendo Switch successor and not something else?

We all know that Sony has the PlayStation Project Q in the works. However, the game-streaming portable is expected to launch late 2023, not 2024. Furthermore, the claim specifies that the Japan-based company has not released brand new hardware in a while. So, Sony is out of the picture since the PlayStation 5 arrived in late 2020.

The OLED Model is the latest in the current Nintendo Switch family (Image via Nintendo)

SEGA has not been in the hardware business since the early 2000s, and that is not going to change anytime soon. So Nintendo is the only possible option here, and also the most likely one after connecting the dots. For one, the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, meaning it has been a little over half-a-decade since its arrival.

Yes, the Lite versions as well as the OLED Models are a thing. But they do not feature brand new technology, as they house the fundamentally same Tegra X1 chipset that's present in the original rendition. Secondly, PixArt has been involved with Nintendo since 2006 by providing it with image sensors.

The company was responsible for the Nintendo Wii Remote's sensor back then, and it is probably involved with the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con IR motion sensor too. So it would not be surprising to see it play a role in the Nintendo Switch 2's technology as well.

Furthermore, previous leaks also suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming next year. To elaborate, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leaker suggested that while DLC1 features the now-official "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" is coming in 2023, a brand new DLC is headed to the game alongside the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Given how Nintendo has a track record of revealing things close to release day, it is expected that an announcement will come during The Game Awards 2023 in December, if not earlier. Wondering how powerful the Nintendo Switch 2 will be? Here's what we think based on past leaks and speculation.