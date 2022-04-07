How to get the Echo Base Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are in for a ton of fun in this Lego adventure set in the Star Wars universe. In addition to playing through the story and the different Star Wars episodes, players can complete bonus objectives and side quests to earn unlockables such as Datacards. This article will discuss how players can get the Datacard that is located in Echo Base on the Planet Hoth.

How players can get the Echo Base Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can find unlockables such as Datacards and other side-quests at any point in the game. This means that players can complete the objectives when they reach the point in the story, but if they miss it, they can always come back in Free Play. This is a good way for players to be able to finish the stories without worrying about missing out on collectibles in the future.

How players can earn the Echo Base Datacard

The first step that players need to complete is to get to Echo Base during Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This base is located on Planet Hoth, and players need to reach the main hanger bay of Echo Base. Once there, players need to head to the back corner where they will see some grapple points hanging from the ceiling. Players should use these to grapple up.

At the top of the hanger bay

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can find the grapple points in the back corner of the Echo Base (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players will now be at the top of the hanger bay in the Echo Base. Once there, they need to look towards the middle and they will notice some more grapple points that they can use. Players can use a grapple to reach them very easily, but they should take their time to ensure they reach the right path. Once done, players can get their hands on a shiny Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Datacards can be useful for players to collect

Players can unlock Datacards that can be used to unlock various enhancements for characters. These can differ in what they grant the player, but some of the offered items include lightsabers, big head mode, a stud multiplier, and more. Players should definitely collect all 19 of the Datacards that are available in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Edited by Mayank Shete