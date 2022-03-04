How to get Echo Shells in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, players need to constantly look for ways to find and obtain resources to craft items and ammunition. One of the items that players will need to craft some Tear-based ammunition is the Echo Shell.

Crafting items such as ammunition is valuable to players because they do not have to spend their hard-earned Metal Shards on buying it themselves.

Obtaining Echo Shells in Horizon Forbidden West

Players are able to obtain Echo Shells from multiple methods in Horizon Forbidden West. One of the easiest ways is for players to farm machine enemies such as Longlegs that have a guaranteed drop chance for the Echo Shells.

Players can fast travel to locations with these types of enemies and then simply defeat them to gain their resources.

Trading for Echo Shells in Horizon Forbidden West

Players can trade for Echo Shells and other items they may need for crafting (Image via Guerilla Games)

In addition to finding Echo Shells on defeated enemies, players can also obtain them from certain merchants. Sometimes, a player will find a Hunter merchant that will have them available. If the player visits Greenswell, they can pay a visit to The Salvage Contractor, who happens to have some available as well. Still, it is more beneficial if players craft their items instead.

The uses of Tear ammunition

There are a few reasons a player may want to have access to Tear ammunition in Horizon Forbidden West, but it is primarily used for harvesting components from machines. When a player shoots an enemy with normal ammunition, it will damage the opponent. However, using Tear ammunition enables them to shoot components off of machines without damaging them, which will help players gather materials easier.

Players should always try to farm materials rather than buy items outright

Buying ammo and materials is easier, but saving Metal Shards for a larger purchase is a better option (Image via Guerilla Games)

When playing through, some players may be tempted to purchase materials or ammo to make it easier for them and their playthrough. Of course, it is easier to buy these items. However, it puts the player at a disadvantage if they want to purchase a bigger item from a merchant at a later time, but they end up using all of their Metal Shards to buy ammo or ingredients.

