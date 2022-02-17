How to craft ammo in Horizon Forbidden West

Ammo is one of the most important resources in Horizon Forbidden West, especially for players who want to focus on a hunter's build as they play. Even for those that want to focus on the warrior aspect of Aloy, using ranged ammo will still remain an important part of combat.

When playing through major missions or searching for supply crates, it's possible to find small portions of ammo to stay involved in the fight. But most of the time, players will need to craft ammo themselves, and luckily it can be done even as machines attack.

Plenty of materials will be needed, but the crafting process itself is simple. With the game set to be released tomorrow, there are plenty of things that players need to know.

Players can use the weapon scroll wheel to craft ammo in Horizon Forbidden West

Use the weapon wheel to craft ammo. (Image via PlayStation)

Assuming players have the ammo ingredients that they need in Horizon Forbidden West, then crafting is quick and easy. The first step is to open the weapon scroll wheel by holding 'L1' to select the desired weapon. From there, players can hold 'X' on the weapon that they need ammo for and there will be a small timer to finish the crafting process. The 'X' button must be held for about a full second or the action will reset.

Of course, the correct materials are needed to even start the action. For example, the standard hunting bow that players begin the game with requires metal shards and wood to craft ammo for. Something like Tripcaster ammo may require sparkers, metal bones, and metal shards. All kinds of ammo have different resources behind them, but metal shards are always constant.

How much ammo is crafted will also depend on a few different variables. When the game begins, players will get 10 arrows when they craft ammo for the Hunter Bow. But that number can change with the perks present in the Hunter skill line. Ammo can also be made with less resources as a whole as Aloy progresses.

A workbench can also be used to craft ammo in Horizon Forbidden West

Another way to craft ammo is to use the workbench, which is a new part of the game as a whole. These can be found around the world and allow players to upgrade equipment or craft items such as traps.

With additional perks, players can craft various ammo types on a workbench for far less than it would cost in the weapon wheel. It's another way to craft ammo easily, and if players struggle with resources in Horizon Forbidden West, an alternative option is present. As a result, the mechanics for crafting are definitely great in the long run.

