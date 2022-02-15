When does Horizon Forbidden West release for PS4 and PS5?

After the huge success of Horizon Zero Dawn, fans were eagerly waiting for Guerrilla Games to release a sequel. Now, Sony and Guerrilla Games are set to release the second installment in the Horizon series - Horizon Forbidden West. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic western United States, where animal-like machines roam around the map.

Sony officially revealed Horizon Forbidden West during the Future of Gaming reveal event for PlayStation 5. The game offers significant improvement in visuals and game mechanics, making it one of the best looking AAA titles of 2022.

When is Horizon Forbidden West coming to PlayStation?

Guerilla Games first announced Horizon Forbidden West back in June 2020, when they planned to launch the game in 2021. Later on, the Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, revealed that the game’s development had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and players could expect a delayed release date.

Finally, in August 2021, PlayStation announced that Horizon Forbidden West would arrive exclusively on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022 exclusively.

The upcoming Horizon title brings a lot of new elements to explore. PS5 players will be able to have a more immersive experience of the open-world due to the next-gen haptic feedback support in PS5 controllers.

The game will also introduce underwater exploration, in which players will be able to swim beneath the surface of water bodies to uncover new mysteries and combat underwater machines.

Aloy will be able to upgrade her weapons on the workbench with the new weapon system, and her outfits will now help her acquire outfit-specific skills. Players will be able to use a grappling hook to toss Aloy into the air, and they can perform airstrikes with her arrows on machines.

Over the course of time, Aloy will also learn to override certain machines and ride them to travel faster. The game also offers a Valor Surge system, more engaging melee combat and enhanced climbing mechanics.

The combat dynamics have also improved by a significant margin over Horizon Zero Dawn. Players can enjoy plenty of stealth combat due to the presence of tall grass all over the map.

However, stealth attacks won’t eliminate all machines with a single hit; some will need to be damaged substantially in order to be taken down. Forbidden West will also introduce new navigational tools to successfully locate all objectives on the map.

