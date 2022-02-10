Horizon Forbidden West might have the highly-requested flying mount mechanic, as per recent leaks

Possible Horizon Forbidden West leaks suggest that Guerrilla Games' upcoming title might feature the much-requested flying mount mechanic.

The rumor comes from a post on ResetEra that talks about an accidentally leaked review from NGA, which is a Chinese gaming website. The post goes into a lot of detail about the possible mechanic.

A translated excerpt from the review suggests that the pterosaur-like "Sun-Wing beast" will allow Aloy to use it as a flying mount and travel vast distances across the map.

The excerpt also states that the machine will boast solar cells on the wings and have long-range attacks like “mouth firing plasma shells." The body will be covered in shields, and the machine can be found in high mountain areas.

Not the first time that a flying mount rumor is afoot in the Horizon Forbidden West community

The rumors that Horizon Forbidden West would allow Aloy to mount a flying machine are not exactly new. There has been speculation around it in the recent past.

As the above Reddit post suggests, the community is already wondering if Guerrilla Games will listen to player feedback and add the much-desired "flight" to the game.

Hence, if Forbidden West does drop a flying mount mechanic, it won’t come as much of a surprise to the community. Moreover, back in June, it was discovered that the mechanic itself was present during Zero Dawn's early builds.

The video above shows footage from Zero Dawn's initial development phase in 2012, where fans can clearly see Aloy riding atop what appears to be a Glinthawk.

It’s important to note that Horizon Forbidden West's flying mount system is based on speculation and leaks for now. However, fans won't have to wait long to know the truth, as the title will release on February 18, 2022. It will be exclusively available for the PS4 and PS5.

