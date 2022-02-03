Horizon Forbidden West's new trailer highlights the 'Challenges of the West'

Optional challenges are confirmed to be returning to Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The “Challenges of the West” trailer introduces several new activities that will be available to players. Though many are optional, there appear to be worthwhile rewards for those brave enough.

Players can get a preview of the new challenges, outposts, tools, and much more in this latest offering from Guerilla Games.

A whole new world of challenge awaits in Horizon Forbidden West

As the trailer confirms that players will once again take control of Aloy, they can expect several new settlements which emphasize the importance of picking up gear and getting to know the locals. Some of the new outfits are briefly shown, and they seem to give Aloy a variety of new looks.

The Arena is home to one of the many new in-game challenges (Image via Guerilla Games)

Viewers can also catch a glimpse of a few of the new weapons available to Aloy, including Horizon Forbidden West's new spear being shown off as Aloy uses it in the one-on-one combat of the melee pits.

The trailer also teases another form of optional combat, the Arena. Here, hunters do battle against powerful machines, with only the strongest and most skilled emerging victorious.

The Hunting Grounds are also briefly shown, giving players a peek at Aloy as she hunts down rare machine parts, by going into battle. The previously teased Salvage Contracts, are also confirmed in this trailer, but players are warned of their dangers.

Danger lurks around every corner in the Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

There will be quite a few dangerous camps and outposts for Aloy to look out for in Horizon Forbidden West, which means exciting new challenges to overcome. Of course, these will be complemented by various mysteries to unravel in the form of ruins, cauldrons, and much more.

While the main story should be more than enough to keep players interested, the game also features a plethora of other aspects including challenges that offer useful rewards, as well as creative new ways to battle the machines, rebels, and whatever else the wilds have in store.

The game's world is gorgeous, but it's also filled with dangerous twists and turns sure to keep players engaged. In doing so, they're preparing themselves for anything that may come their way.

