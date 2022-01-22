All confirmed returning characters in Horizon Forbidden West so far

Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, is finally coming to the PlayStation on February 18. It will take Aloy far away from home, where she will face new tribes and make new friends.

Many NPCs were introduced in Horizon Zero Dawn that helped Aloy in her journey, but sadly, many are unlikely to feature in Forbidden West.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



Watch the full Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer on YouTube: As Aloy ventures into the mysterious frontier of the Forbidden West, she will face a storm of new threats… and the only way to survive is to rely on her companions.Watch the full Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer on YouTube: youtu.be/4Qo-ReoKwyo As Aloy ventures into the mysterious frontier of the Forbidden West, she will face a storm of new threats… and the only way to survive is to rely on her companions.Watch the full Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer on YouTube: youtu.be/4Qo-ReoKwyo https://t.co/gagJliSnO4

Horizon Forbidden West will feature a whole new map with different challenges to deal with. Aloy will encounter completely new machines that were absent in the East.

The game will offer enhanced climbing mechanics, a Valor Surge system, and more engaging melee combat.

Returning characters to Horizon Forbidden West so far

Twelve characters have been confirmed to be featured till now, among which six characters will be returning from Horizon Zero Dawn and contributing to the new storyline. Aloy will continue her journey as the main protagonist and attempt to explore the deeper parts of the Forbidden West.

Here are all the returning characters who will feature in Forbidden West:

Erend

Sylens

Varl

Talanah Khane Padish

Petra Forgewoman

Along with the returning characters, Aloy will meet a lot of new characters who will tag along in Aloy’s dangerous journey

1) Erend

Erend in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via YouTube)

The captain of the Carja Sun-King Avad’s Vanguard, Erend, is one of the major supporting characters who will return from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Erend met Aloy while he was sent to the Nora tribe by Avad. He had always assisted in her journey before being captured by Tenath rebels.

2) Sylens

Sylens in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Sylens is the founder of the Eclipse and a wandering traveler. He was one of the main characters in Horizon Zero Dawn and the first to explore the GAIA Prime ruins.

Sylens formed allies with Aloy and helped her discover the truths of machines. In the Forbidden West, he will work with Regalla to help override lethal machines.

3) Varl

Varl in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via YouTube)

The son of war-chief Sona, Varl is a Nora Brave who formed allies with Aloy. He fought corrupted machines and HADES, along with Aloy and Erend, to protect the Spire.

Varl and Aloy formed a close bond while taking revenge against Eclipse. He will follow the latter on her journey to the Forbidden West.

4) Talanah Khane Padish

Talanah Khane Padish in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Horizon Wiki)

Talanah Khane Padish is the sunhawk of the Carja Hunters Lodge and the only hunter returning to Forbidden West. She is a skilled and experienced hunter who will join Aloy in the final battle of Sona.

5) Petra Forgewoman

Petra Forgewoman in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Tumbral)

Petra Forgewoman is the leader of the Free Heap settlement and a member of the Oseram tribe. She is also responsible for the creation of Oseram Cannon, which she used during the Liberation to bring down the Meridian’s main gate.

The highly skilled inventor and craftswoman will be featured in Forbidden West assisting Aloy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer