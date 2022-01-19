Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer sets up the title’s premises with new and old characters and machines

PlayStation’s next exclusive title, Horizon Forbidden West, has recently debuted a brand new story trailer that set up the forthcoming title’s narrative.

Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games’ follow-up title to the excellent Horizon Zero Dawn, is inching closer to its February 18 release date. The title again follows the young huntress of the Nora tribe, Aloy, as she travels to the Forbidden West.

The brand new story trailer showcases Aloy facing off against new antagonists, along with her companions as well as machines.

Aloy travels to the Horizon Forbidden West along with her companions to face new threats, both human and machine

Guerrilla Games’ 2017 title Horizon Zero Dawn introduced players to a unique and beautiful world, where humans have reverted to tribal forms of living and mechanical beasts dominate the earth. The story follows Aloy, a young Nora outcast, who wants to find her origin, which she finds to be tied with the basis of the current world.

The follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, was announced back at the PlayStation 5 Showcase in 2020, with a release date of late 2021. Although the game was delayed to early 2022, the excitement regarding the title grew over time.

The new Story Trailer of Horizon Forbidden West showcases Aloy, as well as new and old characters, to set up the story of the game. The trailer also focuses on the machines, new and old.

According to the trailer briefing released by Guerrilla Games and PlayStation,

The next chapter of Aloy’s story begins on February 18, and she’ll face a storm of new threats: a world-ending blight, Regalla, and her rebels, Sylens and his machinations… plus many new dangers that have yet to be revealed. But as she ventures into the frontier of the Forbidden West, Aloy won’t face these perils alone. She’ll be joined by companions both fresh and familiar, including stalwarts like Varl and Erend, along with new allies like Zo, Alva, and Kotallo.

The Guerrilla Games also debut a new key-art for the title, which pits Aloy’s crew against Regalla, her rebels, and some of the most dangerous machines the west has to offer. It also features Sylens, Hekarro, the Chief of the Tenakth tribe, and Tilda, a mysterious new character with a special connection to the ancient past.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar