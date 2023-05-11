How to get energy fast in Mighty DOOM?

Mighty Doom is a fast-paced run-and-gun shooter game that was developed by Bethesda Softworks for mobile platforms and launched recently in March 2023. Set in the animated Doom universe, it primarily features top-down gameplay where you will take on the role of a mini-slayer and eliminate hordes of demons across multiple worlds to become the ultimate demon slayer.

Like most RPG and puzzle games on Android and iOS, entering each mission in Mighty Doom costs energy that usually refills after a period of time. Once you use it up, you won't be able to play further and will have to wait until all your energy replenishes.

This can be a very frustrating issue for frequent players who spend a significant amount of time throughout the day playing Mighty Doom and are forced to wait several hours until the total energy in-game is refilled.

A deep dive into how to get more energy quickly in Mighty DOOM

One of the major disadvantages Mighty Doom faces, unlike other RPGs or puzzle games, is that there is only one definitive way to get more energy instantly, and that is by spending Crystals (premium currency).

The maximum energy you will have is 20, and every time you enter a mission, you incur an energy cost of 5. Hence, you can play only four missions in one go, and it will take twelve minutes for a unit of energy to be restored. That denotes a very long wait time for all your energy to refill.

Now there are two methods by which you can get more energy for free and quickly, depending on certain factors. They are:

1) Purchasing them with Crystals

Energy can be refilled by spending crystals (Image via Bethesda)

This is the only way you can get more energy instantly in Mighty Doom. You can either buy 5 energy for 30 crystals or buy 15 energy for 75 crystals. In some cases, you will acquire more crystals as you keep progressing through the game and also through mission and login rewards.

Crystals can be bought by spending real currency (Image via Bethesda)

If you fall short of crystals and need more, you will have to spend real money to acquire them, and you can get them in packs at different rates. Crystals will not only enable you to get more energy, but you can also buy several other items from the store and acquire new weapons.

2) Redeem Code

Redeem codes for exciting freebies (Image via Bethesda)

The developers often publish new redeem codes that can be used to get free in-game items that will enhance your shooter experience. Some of the codes will grant you free crystals without spending real currency. You can frequently check out Mighty Doom's official website and social media handles for updated redeem codes.

