How to get Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

If you're aiming to make your Uma Girl stand out, unlocking rare Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the best ways to showcase your achievements. Unlike in other games, some of these are much harder to unlock, and for good reason. They act as a mark of prestige, letting other players know how committed you are to the title.

Ad

However, earning them isn't always easy, especially when you're involved in URA Finale runs. On that note, here is a guide to obtaining Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

How to obtain Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

List of Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Epithets are earned during your playthroughs of the URA Finale mode. Unlike basic titles, they’re not handed out casually; you must meet specific requirements in a single training run. Think of these as behind-the-scenes goals — like winning every G2 race or hitting a stat cap that you won’t even see until the very end.

Ad

Trending

After finishing the URA Finale with your Uma Girl, the game shows you which Epithets you qualify for. From there, you can select one to assign to that particular trainee. Each of them comes in one of three rarities:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Higher rarity Epithets generally indicate more challenging conditions and appear as borders on your trainee’s profile and in race modes. Among many, here are some notable Epithets and how to earn them:

Ad

1) Legendary Diva

Win 5 G1 races

Clear the URA Finale

Have 320,000+ fans by the end

2) Legendary Horsegirl

Must be done in the Make a New Track scenario

Unlock either the Charismatic Horsegirl or Heroine epithet

Get both Spring Champion and Autumn Champion

Reward: Grants Homestretch Haste hint +1

3) Princess Horsegirl

Play Make a New Track scenario

Participate in the League of Heroes Extra Stage race

Earn Heroine Epithet

Win Queen Elizabeth II Cup (Year 2)

Reward: +10 to two random stats

4) Best Horsegirl

Ad

Earn Charismatic Horsegirl Epithet

Win two of the following: Tenno Sho (Spring), Takarazuka Kinen, Japan Cup, Tenno Sho (Autumn), Osaka Hai, Arima Kinen

Reward: +15 to two random stats

Each one of these requires a different strategy, and many of them demand a specific race calendar, stat goal, or scenario type. Some even tie directly into specific training modes like Make a New Track, which can change how you approach the entire playthrough.

Also read: Umamusume: Pretty Derby banners and pity system explained

Ad

Why are Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby worth it?

Aside from flexing your skills to other players, Epithets serve a real gameplay purpose. The rarer ones, especially Gold, can come with bonus stat effects, like hint level increases or buffs that help during certain race types.

This concludes our guide to getting Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Check out: Best beginner guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.