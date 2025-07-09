How to get Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jul 09, 2025 15:56 GMT
A guide on obtaining Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
A guide on obtaining Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

If you're aiming to make your Uma Girl stand out, unlocking rare Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the best ways to showcase your achievements. Unlike in other games, some of these are much harder to unlock, and for good reason. They act as a mark of prestige, letting other players know how committed you are to the title.

Ad

However, earning them isn't always easy, especially when you're involved in URA Finale runs. On that note, here is a guide to obtaining Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

How to obtain Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

List of Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
List of Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Epithets are earned during your playthroughs of the URA Finale mode. Unlike basic titles, they’re not handed out casually; you must meet specific requirements in a single training run. Think of these as behind-the-scenes goals — like winning every G2 race or hitting a stat cap that you won’t even see until the very end.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After finishing the URA Finale with your Uma Girl, the game shows you which Epithets you qualify for. From there, you can select one to assign to that particular trainee. Each of them comes in one of three rarities:

  • Bronze
  • Silver
  • Gold

Higher rarity Epithets generally indicate more challenging conditions and appear as borders on your trainee’s profile and in race modes. Among many, here are some notable Epithets and how to earn them:

Ad

1) Legendary Diva

  • Win 5 G1 races
  • Clear the URA Finale
  • Have 320,000+ fans by the end

2) Legendary Horsegirl

  • Must be done in the Make a New Track scenario
  • Unlock either the Charismatic Horsegirl or Heroine epithet
  • Get both Spring Champion and Autumn Champion
  • Reward: Grants Homestretch Haste hint +1

3) Princess Horsegirl

  • Play Make a New Track scenario
  • Participate in the League of Heroes Extra Stage race
  • Earn Heroine Epithet
  • Win Queen Elizabeth II Cup (Year 2)
  • Reward: +10 to two random stats

4) Best Horsegirl

Ad
  • Earn Charismatic Horsegirl Epithet
  • Win two of the following: Tenno Sho (Spring), Takarazuka Kinen, Japan Cup, Tenno Sho (Autumn), Osaka Hai, Arima Kinen
  • Reward: +15 to two random stats

Each one of these requires a different strategy, and many of them demand a specific race calendar, stat goal, or scenario type. Some even tie directly into specific training modes like Make a New Track, which can change how you approach the entire playthrough.

Also read: Umamusume: Pretty Derby banners and pity system explained

Ad

Why are Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby worth it?

Aside from flexing your skills to other players, Epithets serve a real gameplay purpose. The rarer ones, especially Gold, can come with bonus stat effects, like hint level increases or buffs that help during certain race types.

This concludes our guide to getting Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Check out: Best beginner guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications