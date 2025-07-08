Umamusume: Pretty Derby banners and pity system explained

The Umamusume: Pretty Derby banners and pity system can be a bit confusing if you’re used to other gacha titles like Genshin Impact or Wuthering Waves. While the global version of this horse girl racing sim is generous with events and pull currency, understanding how its pity system works and how banners are structured can make or break your scouting plans.

Ad

Here's a full breakdown of everything you need to know so you don’t waste resources chasing your favourites.

All types of banners in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Menu still from Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

The gacha in Umamusume is split cleanly into two streams: Support Cards and Characters. These two never share pools, meaning you won’t accidentally pull a horse girl from a support banner or vice versa. There are always two Pickup Banners running at the same time, one for each type. Both feature rate-up units: one specific SSR support card or 3 star Umamusume is boosted per banner.

Ad

Trending

Each Spotlight banner lasts approximately seven days, and the rates remain the same across all of them unless otherwise noted. These banners do not share pity or Exchange Points; each is entirely independent. So once a banner ends, any points you haven’t used will turn into Clovers, which can only be traded for minor items like tickets.

This makes batch pulls way more efficient, so try to avoid single pulls unless it’s for ticket banners or filler rolls.

Ad

Here’s a quick look at how rates are structured for each type:

1) Pretty Derby Scout

Featured 3 star: 0.75%

Any 3 star: 3%

2 star: 18% (assured in every 10-pull)

1 star: 79%

2) Support Card Scout:

Featured SSR: 0.75%

Any SSR: 3%

SR: 18% (guaranteed in every 10-pull)

R: 79%

There’s also a Head Start Scout banner (once per account) that guarantees a 3 star Umamusume and an SSR Support Card, which is ideal for rerolls or giving yourself an early boost.

Ad

Also read: Best Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby

How the pity system works in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby doesn’t follow the usual “soft pity system” model or offer a 50/50 mechanic. Instead, each pull gives you 1 Exchange Point, and you need 200 Points to guarantee a single copy of the banner’s featured 3 star Umamusume or SSR Support Card. That means 200 pulls, totalling 30,000 K, are required if you want to redeem the Spotlight unit manually.

Ad

What makes this pity system punishing is that Exchange Points reset with every new banner; there is no carry-over. Use the Clover Shop if you want to grab Scout Tickets or other small rewards with those leftover points, but don’t expect anything major in return. Planning ahead is crucial if you want to hit 200 within a banner’s lifespan.

Is there a 50-50 system in Umamusume?

No, Umamusume: Pretty Derby does not employ a standard 50/50 system, unlike some other gacha games. You aren’t battling luck against “standard” or off-banner units the way you do in other gacha games. The pull happens when you hit 200 Exchange Points and spend them directly on the unit. Until then, it’s all RNG.

Ad

Pulls cost 1,500 Carrots for a 10-pull, and doing 10 pulls assures at least one SSR (or 2-star) unit.

That concludes our guide on banners and pity system in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Check out: Cash shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby: What to purchase and avoid

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.