A Cash Shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby can help you decide what items are worth buying and what should be avoided in the title. You may not see an option to enter the shop on the game's main screen, which could leave you confused. However, the store is available in the 'Purchase Carrats' tab. Once you click this option in the 'Others' tab and enter your date of birth, you'll be able to access the Cash Shop.

This article will explain the contents of the shop and explore what you can buy from it.

Cash Shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby: Buy or not to buy?

This Cash Shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby is meant to explain the role of the store and help you decide what you can buy from it. As the options in the store are rather limited, it is easier to narrow down your choices.

The Cash Shop is where you spend real money to buy in-game items. It's Umamusume Pretty Derby's platform for microtransactions. In the shop, you can purchase bundles including items such as Carrats and SSR Tickets.

That being said, let's discuss what players should prioritize while purchasing from the Cash Shop.

What to buy and what to avoid

This Cash Shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby focuses on purchases for different types of players. However, one thing is common for all. For your first-ever purchase, you may want to buy the Daily Carrat Pack for $6.99.

This pack offers you 500 Carrats immediately and then 50 free Carrats a day for 30 days. Carrats can be used for random pulls and to get support cards and in-game characters. This is a great starter pack that ensures players have a steady supply of Carrats.

Apart from that, other packs worth exploring are Rookie Packs A, B, and C. Of these, Packs B and C cost the same: $20.99. The Rookie Pack A costs only $3.99.

These packs can only be purchased once. Therefore, prioritizing your spending becomes even more important. Rookie Pack A might be the least worthy of exploration. You're far better off just getting the Daily Pack instead, as Pack A offers you 50,000 SP, 600 paid Carats, and 200,000 Monies.

Furthermore, players can just save up to buy Pack C instead, which offers 1500 Carrats and a guaranteed SSR Make Debut Ticket. Pack B offers the same number of Carrats and a 3-Star Guaranteed Make Debut Ticket. Overall, it's just in your best interest to purchase these two instead of Pack A.

There's space for big spenders, too, in the Cash Shop Guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby. The store offers 7,500 Carrats for $69.99. This offer is worth exploring if you're looking to spend big.

Other packs offer a set number of Carrats and other currencies at certain prices. You can choose any based on your liking. However, certainly don't invest in bundles that offer the same amount of Carrats as Pack B or C at a higher price, and if you can make do with the Daily Pack, not much else is necessary, as the game offers you Carrats for playing and participating, too.

Finishing login challenges and the tutorial will reward you with Carrats, and so will finishing events. Ideally, it's much better to combine in-game rewards with purchases than rely on the Cash Shop alone.

That concludes our Cash Shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby. Ensure you use your favorable secure transaction method when you use the in-game store.

