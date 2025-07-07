Umamusume: Pretty Derby’s popularity is increasing among fans since its launch on June 26, 2025. This game is based on a well-known Japanese anime series of the same name, where you take on the role of a coach to train various horse girls called Umamusume and participate in races.
It’s a fun-to-play racing simulator game, but one question fans often ask is - Is Umamusume: Pretty Derby free to play?. The answer is yes. The title is free to play and is currently available on Android, IOS, and Steam. However, there is a catch, which we'll discuss later in this article.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby free to play gacha RPG
As mentioned earlier, Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a free-to-play title, currently available on Android, IOS, and Steam. It supports cross-progression, for which you can link your Steam and mobile accounts and play on a bigger screen. In terms of gameplay, it features various horse girl characters called Umamusume, whom you train and participate in different races.
The objective here is to train these characters to improve their skills, better stats, and eventually win races. Each horse girl has different goals that need to be achieved to become a successful trainer. At the end of a Umamusume’s career, you will receive a ranking based on your overall training performance, and retired characters can be used as support cards for others.
While Umamusume: Pretty Derby is free to download, it does require you to purchase Carats, the game’s premium currency, to progress. This means the game works on a gacha system, where you need to purchase Carats to get horse girls or Support cards to progress.
Umamusume and support cards can be obtained through the Scout system, which has two types: ‘Pretty Derby’ scouting (providing trainee Umamusume) and support card scouting.
A single scout that provides a single random Umamsume or support card will cost 150 Carats or $3.85 (approx). Thankfully, there are various objectives that you can complete to get free Carats and progress through the initial stages of the game.
