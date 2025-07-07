You can seamlessly link your Steam and mobile accounts to Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The game supports cross-progression, for which you can transfer all your progress to your PC. This will allow you to access everything you have unlocked on your second device, except for any real-money purchases, such as Jewels or paid Carats. The process allows players to enjoy the game on a bigger screen and improve their racing experience.
This article guides you on how to link Steam and mobile accounts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - How can you link Steam and mobile accounts
You can easily link your Steam and mobile accounts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. However, before you do that, you must transfer or create a new account for the title on PC. Linking the mobile account on Steam will overwrite the existing data of the game (if you have any other account linked) which is currently running on PC.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link Steam and mobile accounts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
- Step 1: Open Ummamusume: Pretty Derby on your Smartphone/Pad.
- Step 2: Click on the menu button on the game's home screen.
- Step 3: Next, select the Data Link option.
- Step 4: Here, choose to create a password.
- Step 5: Open the game on your PC where you want to link your account.
- Step 6: Click the menu button and again select the Data Link option.
- Step 7: Enter your Trainer ID and the password that you just created to successfully link the devices.
After you successfully link the game, you can access both devices (but not simultaneously) to play it without any issues. Thanks to the cross-progression feature, all your progress, which includes characters, support cards, training progress, and more, will be carried over to your PC.
However, one thing to keep in mind is that items like Jewels or paid Carats obtained with real money will not transfer to PC. But don’t worry, they will still be available on the original device where you actually purchased them.
