How to get every Badge in Stray

As players venture through Stray as the game's main character, a helpful and heroic cat, they will be able to collect Badges.

Badges act as a way to show off the cat's heroism. They can be worn and are one of the only ways to customize that cat. This makes them all the more desirable.

There are six badges in total that can be obtained in a variety of ways. Playing through the story and helping out the robotic citizens of the city with side missions will add them to the collection.

How to obtain each Badge in Stray

A player obtains the Police Badge in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Modern players love completing 100% of their games. This can be done by finding every secret, collecting every item and unlocking all of the content that it has to offer.

In Stray, full completion means finding all of the Badges and finishing the Badges Trophy for the PlayStation account. Gathering them all will take a cunning and skillful player.

Here is each Badge in Stray and how to get a hold of them:

Outsider Badge : This is the first Badge most players stumble upon. It is given as part of the story. Players will leave the Slums to look for Doc with Seamus. When he says he can't continue, he'll provide the Outsider Badge.

Music Badge : Found in the Slums, the Music Badge is obtained by helping Morusque. Find all eight Music Sheets and return to him to receive the Badge.

Plant Badge : After leaving the Slums and surviving the sewers, players will find Antvillage. In Antvillage, Malo will request for players to find one Red, one Yellow, and one Purple Flower. Do so, return to Malo, and get the Plant Badge.

Cat Badge : This Badge can be acquired at Midtown. Follow the main road and reach a robot in a white jacket. Go inside the store he is at and open the safe using the code found on the back of the shelves. Inside the safe is the Cat Badge.

Police Badge : Travel through the alleyway behind the Midtown clothing store. Ascend the wall by climbing the various objects placed their and reach the barred window near the roof. Jump through the window and loot the Police Badge off of the powered down robot found there.

Neco Badge: This is the last Badge in Stray. Break into Neco Corp and find the worker searching for his keys with a flashlight. Keep going to find the room with the Sentinels that requires players to hide behind the moving trash cans to avoid them. At the end of the room are barrels used to cross the water. Next to those barrels is a pizza box with the keys inside of it. Return to the keys to the worker to receive the Neco Badge.

The Badges don't have to be obtained in any specific order, excluding the ones that are earned as part of the story. The rest of the Badges in Stray can be gathered at locations that may be revisited.

