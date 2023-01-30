How to get Exotic Plants in Merge Mansion

Players are tasked with aiding Maddie in restoring the grandeur of the Boulton family estate in Merge Mansion. This engaging puzzle game requires users to undertake various tasks throughout the area of the mansion by utilizing items crafted by merging various tools, flowers, and equipment.

Some items can be produced effortlessly, while the procedure to create others, like Exotic Plants, is more intricate. This often creates a barrier of confusion as such items involve multiple components, and players may not have complete knowledge about them.

Here is a complete guide that will provide you with all the information you need to obtain Exotic Plants in Merge Mansion.

Step-by-step guide to getting Exotic Plants in Merge Mansion

Seedling Kit needs to be powered to get drops (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

The Exotic Plant is a category of items in Merge Mansion required to complete tasks across the Conservatory area. You can receive these flowers through the Seedling Kit. However, unlike other source items in the game, you cannot receive drops directly. You must power it with a special Golden Seed alongside Shovel to obtain drops.

Fortunately, there is no waiting period to receive the drops, and players will be instantly rewarded with various Exotic Plants. However, the level of these items will vary from Baby Cacti (Level 1) to Monstera (Level 4).

After receiving the item, you can merge it several times to produce a flower that meets the mission's requirements. The merging stages for the Exotic Flowers in Merge Mansion are as follows:

The various levels of Exotic Flowers (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

Level 1 – Baby Cacti

Level 2 – Wine Cup

Level 3 – Frizzle Sizzle

Level 4 – Monstera

Level 5 – Orchid

Level 6 – Anthurium

Level 7 – Lily

Level 8 – Venus Flytrap

Level 9 – Giant Rafflesia

You may also merge and receive Double Bubbles (i.e., the same item) that can be kept on the board by shelling out a few diamonds. The cost varies depending on the level, and the bubble only stays for 60 seconds.

How to get Seedling Kit and fuel it?

You cannot purchase or create a Seedling Kit in Merge Mansion. However, the item can be obtained after successfully completing the said missions in the Conservatory area. Furthermore, it cannot be sold for Coins, unlike other items in the game.

While players are aware of obtaining Shovel in the game, there is little clarity about the Golden Seed among newer players. You can create a Golden Seed in the Merge Mansion by combining the highest level of empty seed bags (Bigger Pile of Seed Bags).

You can merge the seed itself to create a Golden Tree (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

Besides using it as fuel for the Seedling Kit, you can merge it to further levels to create a Golden Tree.

Interestingly, the Golden Tree provides a constant stream of Bronze Coins every few hours. However, leveling up the seed this many times can be challenging.

