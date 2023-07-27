Obtaining the Fae Royal armor set is no easy task in Remnant 2, as players must meet several requirements and perform specific tasks to start. While it is a Heavy armor set for most Archetypes, the Challenger's prime trait allows them to tone it down to Medium. The Fae Royal set is also one of the best-looking sets in the game, providing Bleed, Fire, and Blight resistances.

To prepare for this chore, it is important to have a few things ready in the process. Since the Fae Royal set is exclusive to the Postulant's Parlor Dungeon, reroll Losomn in the Adventure mode or make sure you have the area in the campaign.

Secondly, look for an NPC with a tic-tac-toe board, which is key to unlocking six locked rooms across the entire terrain.

The following article will guide you through everything needed for the Fae Royal armor set.

All the steps to get the Fae Royal armor set in Remnant 2

Here is a summary of how to get the Fae Royal armor set in Remnant 2:

Ensure you are in the Postulant's Parlor Dungeon, linked with the Beatific Palace.

Once you are inside the Dungeon, run all the way straight to the final room, and interact with the NPC.

Play a game of Tic Tac Toe, as you will see a total of nine rooms on the board.

Notice that the Dungeon consists of six rooms, all unlockable by placing a white piece according to the layout.

For example, if you want to unlock the bottom right room alongside its sub-room, you will need two white pieces in the topmost middle slot and topmost right slot.

The room in which the Fae Royal set will be present is randomized for everyone, so it is recommended that you move every piece and roam around to check the doors.

Below is a detailed guide that will help you understand the map even better.

Step 1:

If you are at the Beatific Palace location, look for a juggler named Jester in the basement, and witness his performance all the way through. Acquire the feather/Magic Quill he gives you and use it on the glowing door present just outside the room.

Jester (Image via Remnant 2)

There is a chance you will get either the Great Halls or the Postulant Parlor Dungeon.

Magic Quill (Image via Remnant 2)

If you did not get the latter, reroll your instance through the Adventure mode. Once in the Postulance Parlor, sprint through the enemies and find a unique NPC with a game board. It follows the same rules as a traditional tic tac toe.

Step 2:

Your primary objective here is to search all six locked doors by opening them. Look carefully at the image below and notice how the game board contains the same pattern as the Dungeon's map. To open each room, place your white piece in that slot.

Postulant Parlor map overview and tic tac toe board (Image via Remnant 2)

Assuming the Fae Royal armor set is located in the bottom-left room in your instance. Hence, to unlock the rooms, place two white pieces on the bottom-middle slot and the bottom-left slot. Repeat this for all rooms until you see the armor piece.