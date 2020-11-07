How to get Fearless Warrior Bundle through Diwali Ludo event in Free Fire

Free Fire features several in-game cosmetic items, including bundles that players can usually obtain from the in-game store or events. Even though these items do not influence players' gameplay or skills, they crave these items and wish to get them.

The developers of Free Fire, to celebrate Diwali, have added a new Fearless Warrior Bundle that the players can acquire from the Diwali Ludo event.

This article provides a guide to obtain this pack in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: Guide to obtain Fearless Warrior Bundle from the Diwali Ludo event

Diwali Ludo Event in Free Fire

As stated earlier, the users can get this bundle as one of the Grand Prizes from the Diwali Ludo event. It began on 6th November and will end on 15th November.

During this event, the gamers will have to collect ‘Rocket Tokens’, scattered across the map in-game. These tokens are needed to roll the dice, and depending on the result, players can move a piece over a particular number of squares.

Essentially, they have to complete the route to obtain a specific reward. To avail of the Fearless Warrior Bundle, the users have to complete the red piece’s path.

Players can click on the reward to view the remaining route. Apart from the bundle, there are three other rewards – 10x Weapon Royale Voucher, 10x Robo Box, and 10x Carot-Nator AN94 Gun Box.

Advertisement

Players have a decent amount of time on their hands to collect these tokens and play the Diwali Ludo to earn this exclusive bundle and several other in-game rewards.

Apart from this, they also have an opportunity to get a free bundle from the Magic Cube Store on 14th November. The users can click here to read more about this particular process.