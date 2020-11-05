How to get a free bundle through Magic Cube Store in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire stands out in the battle royale genre courtesy of its unique features such as pets with skills and characters with special abilities.
The game also has a variety of cosmetic items including skins and bundles. Players can acquire these items from the in-game shop, via events or from the Magic Cube Store.
How to get a free bundle through Magic Cube Store in Free Fire
Players can get a bundle by exchanging 1 Magic Cube. They can exchange 100x cube fragments to obtain a single cube. Both the fragments and the cube can be procured from the Luck Royale or other events.
As a part of the ‘Light Up Bermuda’ event, players have to collect ‘Diya Tokens’, which they can utilize to redeem several in-game items, including legendary gun skins, on 14th November.
The tokens collected by players around the world will help light up the Bermuda map and after this is completed, users will receive a Magic Cube.
Players can claim the Magic Cube by logging into the game on 14th November. The Magic Cube can then be used to obtain a bundle from the Magic Cube Store.
Follow the steps given below to get a free bundle from the store after collecting the Magic Cube on 14th November:
Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press on the Store icon.
Step 2: Click on the 'Redeem' tab.
Step 3: Under the Magic Cube section, select a bundle and press on the 'Exchange button'
Here are all the bundles currently available in the Magic Cube store in Free Fire:
- Silver Titan
- The Colossus
- Golden Bell
- Silver Eagle
- Eagle of the Dusk
- Crazy DJ
- Berserker
- Full Leather
- Hunger Strike
- Venom Touch
- Violet Flame
- Mugger
- Bandit
- Empress Divine
- King’s Sword
- Valkyrie
- Legionaries
- Solar Commander
- Star General
- VR Ready
- Top Gamer
- Kinship Clan
- Ice Age
- Wicked Jester
- Night Clown
- Bioforge
- Samurai
- Sexy Bunny
- Crazy Panda
- Arcane Seeker
- Mystic Seeker
- Duchess Swallowtail
- L.C. Colonel
- L.C. Commander
- Hipster Bunny
- Inking Affection
- Madame Punisher
- Capt. Punisher
- The Lion Heart
- The Nian Beast
- Special Force Elite
- Contingency Elite
Published 05 Nov 2020, 13:30 IST