How to get a free bundle through Magic Cube Store in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire stands out in the battle royale genre courtesy of its unique features such as pets with skills and characters with special abilities.

The game also has a variety of cosmetic items including skins and bundles. Players can acquire these items from the in-game shop, via events or from the Magic Cube Store.

How to get a free bundle through Magic Cube Store in Free Fire

Players can get a bundle by exchanging 1 Magic Cube. They can exchange 100x cube fragments to obtain a single cube. Both the fragments and the cube can be procured from the Luck Royale or other events.

As a part of the ‘Light Up Bermuda’ event, players have to collect ‘Diya Tokens’, which they can utilize to redeem several in-game items, including legendary gun skins, on 14th November.

The tokens collected by players around the world will help light up the Bermuda map and after this is completed, users will receive a Magic Cube.

Players can claim the Magic Cube by logging into the game on 14th November. The Magic Cube can then be used to obtain a bundle from the Magic Cube Store.

Follow the steps given below to get a free bundle from the store after collecting the Magic Cube on 14th November:

Click on the store icon

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press on the Store icon.

Click on the Redeem Tab

Step 2: Click on the 'Redeem' tab.

Select the bundle of your choice and press the exchange button

Step 3: Under the Magic Cube section, select a bundle and press on the 'Exchange button'

Here are all the bundles currently available in the Magic Cube store in Free Fire:

Silver Titan

The Colossus

Golden Bell

Silver Eagle

Eagle of the Dusk

Crazy DJ

Berserker

Full Leather

Hunger Strike

Venom Touch

Violet Flame

Mugger

Bandit

Empress Divine

King’s Sword

Valkyrie

Legionaries

Solar Commander

Star General

VR Ready

Top Gamer

Kinship Clan

Ice Age

Wicked Jester

Night Clown

Bioforge

Samurai

Sexy Bunny

Crazy Panda

Arcane Seeker

Mystic Seeker

Duchess Swallowtail

L.C. Colonel

L.C. Commander

Hipster Bunny

Inking Affection

Madame Punisher

Capt. Punisher

The Lion Heart

The Nian Beast

Special Force Elite

Contingency Elite

