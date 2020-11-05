Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics for players to purchase. The game's developers also introduce in-game events that provide players with an opportunity to obtain such items at no cost.

Diwali celebrations in Free Fire commenced a few days ago. In one of the upcoming sub-events called ‘Diwali Ludo’, players stand a chance to obtain the ‘Diwali Fearless Warrior’ bundle for free.

In this article, we take a look at the Diwali Fearless Warrior bundle in Garena Free Fire.

Diwali Fearless Warrior Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

As mentioned earlier, the Diwali Fearless Warrior Bundle will be a part of the ‘Diwali Ludo’ event. The event is set to commence on 6th November and will last till the 15th. Details about the event haven’t been officially revealed but it is expected to be a mini-game.

Garena Free Fire took to their Instagram account to share the description of the Diwali Fearless Warrior Bundle. The post reads:

The exclusive Diwali Fearless Warrior Bundle has a lot of interesting elements in his suit. 🧥 Here’s a description of all the cool things he wears! Do you like the Diwali Fearless Warrior Bundle? Let us know 🔥👇🏻

You can check out its description in the picture below:

Diwali Fearless Warrior Bundle in Free Fire (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire / Instagram)

Apart from this, users will also be able to get weapon royale vouchers and crates as seen in the Diwali Calendar:

Diwali Calendar (Image Credits: Free Fire)

The ‘Light-up Bermuda’ event is currently taking place in Garena Free Fire. In this event, players have to collect ‘Diyas’, which they can later use to redeem several rewards like gun skins and emotes for free.

The redemption process will begin on 14th November, which is the peak day of the event.

