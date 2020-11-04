Free Fire features a plethora of in-game items ranging from gun skins, characters to cosmetic items like individual fashion items and bundles. Though the cosmetic items do not influence users' skills, they still wish to lay their hands on them as they are quite attractive and fascinating.

The users can purchase a bundle from the in-game shop by spending diamonds. They can acquire them from several events and also from the Magic Cube store. Each set costs about 1 Magic Cube.

In this article, we list out the best Magic Cube bundle in Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of the character set is entirely subjective and will vary. There are several other bundles in the Magic Cube store that the players can get.)

3 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

#1 King's Sword Bundle

King's Sword Bundle

The King's Sword bundle has been around for quite a while now, it was initially added in March 2019, and at that time, it could be obtained by spending diamonds.

The King's Sword Bundle includes:

King's Sword (Mask)

King's Sword (Top)

King's Sword (Bottom)

King's Sword (Shoes)

#2 Night Clown Bundle

Night Clown Bundle

The Night Clown Bundle is one of the most sought-after bundles in the game. It was initially available in November 2018 as a part of the diamond royale.

The Night Clown Bundle includes:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

#3 Bandit Bundle

Bandit Bundle

The Magic Cube store was updated today, in which the Bandit Bundle was added again. Several players have already claimed this bundle with the existing Magic Cubes.

The Bandit Bundle includes:

Bandit Bundle (Mask)

Bandit Bundle (Top)

Bandit Bundle (Bottom)

Bandit Bundle (Shoes)

How to get the Magic Cube?

The players can obtain the Magic Cube or Cube Fragments from several events or as a reward from Luck Royale. The players can exchange 100 cube fragments for a single Magic Cube.

As a part of the Light Up Bermuda event, the players stand a chance to get the Magic Cube for free. In the event, the users are required to collect 'Diya Tokens' by completing daily missions. They can be used to redeem several items from the Diwali Store.

Also, the token collected by the players worldwide will help to light up Bermuda. Once the progress reaches 100%, the Magic Cube will be locked, and the users will be able to collect it on 14th November by just logging into Free Fire.

So, in a way, the players stand an opportunity to get a bundle of their choice for free.

