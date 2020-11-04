Night Clown Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire provides a plethora of in-game cosmetics, ranging from individual fashion items to costume bundles. Even though these items do not influence the players’ gameplay or skills in any manner, they still look to get their hands on these items as they are visually appealing.

The developers of this game have reintroduced the Night Clown Bundle in Free Fire. It is not the first time that this pack has been made available in this title; it was available a few months earlier.

In this article, we provide details about this bundle and how users can claim it.

Recap of the Night Clown Bundle in Free Fire

The Night Clown Bundle has returned in-game and is available in the Magic Cube Store. This pack includes the following items: Night Clown head, top, pants, and shoes.

Players can obtain the Night Clown Bundle by exchanging a magic cube:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and click on the Store icon.

Click on the exchange button

Step 2: Users have to press the redeem tab, select the Night Clown Bundle under the Magic Cube section, and press on the exchange button.

How to get the magic cube

Gamers can get the cube from events or the luck royale. They can also exchange 100 cube fragments for a magic cube that can be used in the Magic Cube Store.

How to get the magic cube from the Light up Bermuda event

The Diwali events have begun, and players have an opportunity to get the magic cube for free from Light up Bermuda. In this event, they have to collect ‘Diya Tokens, ’ which will help light up the Bermuda map and be exchanged for legendary gun skins, emotes, and more.

Once the progress bar reaches 100%, gamers will be able to claim the magic cube just by logging in on 14th November. They can click here to read more about this event.

Hence, Free Fire players, in a way, can get the Night Clown Bundle effectively for free on 14th November, if the progress of Light up Bermuda reaches to 100%.