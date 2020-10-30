Light Up Bermuda Diwali event in Free Fire: Free legendary gun skin, emote, magic cube, and more

Garena Free Fire enjoys a good presence in India and has also amassed considerable numbers in terms of the player base. The developers of this title, Garena, on various occasions, introduce newer events into the game to keep it fresh and also keeps players engrossed in this fast-paced battle royale offering.

And today, the developers have added the Light Up Bermuda event that will provide users with an opportunity to earn free legendary skins, emotes, a magic cube bundle, and more.

Light Up Bermuda Diwali event in Free Fire: All details

The Light Up Bermuda event began today, i.e., 30th October, and will end on 15th November. Users will be able to collect Diya Tokens from 30th October to 13th November by completing the various daily missions.

These tokens can be used to redeem free, permanent legendary gun skins, emotes, and other consumable items from the Diwali store, which will get unlocked on 14th November.

Daily Missions

Also, these Diya Tokens, which will be collected worldwide, will help light up the Bermuda map; once this progress reaches to 100%, players will be able to claim the Magic Cube by logging in on 14th November.

Diwali Missions

The Diwali missions will only be available on 14th November, which will provide users with additional Diya Tokens.

Here are all the rewards:

Rewards

Gunskin (Players can redeem only one by exchanging 30 tokens)

AK- Flaming Red MP40- Lightning Strike Scar- Water Elemental M4A1- Scorching Sands

Emote (Players can redeem only one by exchanging 20 tokens)

Shake With Me Moon Flip Party Dance

Consumables

Pet Food Gold Royale Voucher

