How to get the Flame Draco backpack with special effects in Free Fire

Skins, costumes, and other cosmetic items are quite desired in Garena Free Fire. Even though they only affect the visual aspect of the title, users often crave to acquire them. Due to this, several new cosmetic items make their way into the game.

Recently, the developers have introduced the Flame Draco backpack in Free Fire in the “Flame Draco Top Up” event. It is one of a kind and is the first backpack with a special effect.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can get the Flame Draco backpack in the game.

Getting the Flame Draco backpack with special effects in Free Fire

The social media post about the event reads:

In the depths of the caves in the jungle of Purgatory lies a sanctuary belonging to the great green beast! And in this lair lies the great treasure of Draco Flame! Scour the area for priceless valuables.

As stated above, the Flame Draco backpack can be attained by the users via the recent top-up event, which runs between May 4th - May 10th. To obtain this, users would have to purchase a specific number of diamonds.

Technically, the backpack is free as players will be getting it just for buying the in-game currency, which they can later use for other purposes.

Here are the exact details about the event:

Draco Cave Loot Box - Top up 100 diamonds

Flame Draco backpack - Top up 500 diamonds

Given below are the steps for players to top up diamonds in Free Fire and claim the backpack skin:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the “Diamond” icon present above.

Step 2: The top-up options will appear on the users' screen. They must then purchase the required number of diamonds.

Top up the required number of diamonds

Next, players should manually claim the rewards for the top-up event:

Step 1: Click on the “Calendar” (event) icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click the "Flame Draco Top Up" tab

Step 2: Navigate through the events section and click the "Flame Draco Top Up" tab.

Step 3: Finally, players must tap the “Claim” button to obtain the items.

