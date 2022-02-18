How to get the Forbidden Sacrifice bundle in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard for free

Activision has commenced season two across both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard right on the scheduled date of February 14.

Fans were initially apprehensive about when season two would come out, considering the previous postponement of the season. However, Activision has followed the schedule and has added new features to the game. Although it has only been a few days, the community is already loving some of these additions such as redeploy balloons and PDS.

Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!

However, the developers don't seem to have forgotten about the previous delay of the highly anticipated season. As a result, fans will soon be able to get a great bundle along with battle pass tier skips. Interestingly, the best part about this deal is that it will be completely free for players.

Activision introduces a free bundle for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players

As mentioned earlier, Activision will be giving away the Forbidden Sacrifice bundle to all players who log in on Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. Furthermore, obtaining this bundle is extremely simple.

All a player will need to do is log into the game in the correct time frame to get these rewards. The Forbidden Sacrifice bundle will be rewarded to all players who log in between February 18 and February 22.

Legendary Operator Skin

Two Legendary Weapon Blueprints

Battle Pass Tier Skip



All that + 10 Tier Skips (11 total!) completely free, just for logging in. The FREE Forbidden Sacrifice Bundle has a variety of items including:Legendary Operator SkinTwo Legendary Weapon BlueprintsBattle Pass Tier SkipAll that + 10 Tier Skips (11 total!) completely free, just for logging in. The FREE Forbidden Sacrifice Bundle has a variety of items including:💀 Legendary Operator Skin🔥 Two Legendary Weapon Blueprints ⏩ Battle Pass Tier SkipAll that + 10 Tier Skips (11 total!) completely free, just for logging in.

There is a specific time for the validity on these two days, and the clock will be reset at 10.00 am PT/ 6.00 pm GMT. Additionally, players will also obtain 10 tier skips for the latest battle pass in season two. For those players who are yet to start their pass progression, the tier skips will take the player directly to level 11 and immediately unlock all applicable rewards.

While there hasn't been any official reveal regarding the contents of the Forbidden Sacrifice bundle, there may likely be a Legendary Operator Skin along with two Legendary weapon blueprints. Additionally, Activision will also be having a double XP period available for players. Players are advised to follow the official channels for further information on the bundle's content.

