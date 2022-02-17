"Looks like a huge Win": Call of Duty Warzone players are absolutely loving the new redeploy balloons

There have been different additions to season two of Call of Duty Warzone, and it hasn't been long, but players seem to have a favorite already.

Season two was finally released across Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard on February 14, following an initial delay. Activision has already disclosed the full roadmap, and many new items have already been added on day one. From new weapons to a new compound in the form of Nebula V, there are a lot of interesting avenues for players to explore.

There have been two particular additions to Warzone that seem to have been inspired by Apex Legends. One of those is PDS, which becomes extremely valuable in light of the chemical warfare being brought to the game. However, players seem to love the other Apex-inspired addition, the redeploy balloons.

Call of Duty Warzone season two's redeploy balloons are a hit

The redeploy balloons can be found distributed across the map, and they function in the same way as they do in Apex Legends. Using the balloon, players can swoop up and relocate to another area on the map, which can be used tactically. While this hasn't been present for long in the game, players already love the unique addition to Call of Duty Warzone.

One user pointed out the eerie similarities between the role of red balloons in Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends.

Baiker @BaikerIII Honestly, the new update for Warzone with the new "Redeploy balloons" are just jump towers from Apex.



Remember when people said Apex was a dead game? Can't be that dead if CoD are trying to implement Apex mechanics Honestly, the new update for Warzone with the new "Redeploy balloons" are just jump towers from Apex.Remember when people said Apex was a dead game? Can't be that dead if CoD are trying to implement Apex mechanics https://t.co/d5zzZ4f5y1

Several additions have been made to Warzone since the game was released. Some were loved while others were disliked. However, redeploy balloons are doing alright and there are even claims being made about it being one of the best additions ever.

#FaZe1 Lens @LensEffect_ The redeploy balloons are top 3 best things to happen to Warzone. I love it. 🥺 The redeploy balloons are top 3 best things to happen to Warzone. I love it. 🥺

The redeploy balloons are not invincible and can indeed be shot down. However, players can respawn them with in-game cash when required.

WARZONE RTs @WARZONERTs



These are a W



Redeploy balloons can also be shot down in #Warzone , however it took quite a lot bullets. They can be repaired and spawned immediately with $500.These are a W @RavenSoftware great job! 🤝 Redeploy balloons can also be shot down in #Warzone, however it took quite a lot bullets. They can be repaired and spawned immediately with $500. These are a W @RavenSoftware great job! 🤝 https://t.co/enFw2LyZHA

There have been similar reactions from players in general regarding their overall acceptance of redeploy balloons in season two.

U A @umski94 #Warzone season 2 looking like a huge W just cuz of those balloons! #Warzone season 2 looking like a huge W just cuz of those balloons!

BarnoDog @BarnoDog



#Warzone So the Re-Deploy balloons massive W. Taking out UAV’s in Vanguard Royale massive L. So the Re-Deploy balloons massive W. Taking out UAV’s in Vanguard Royale massive L. #Warzone

Poozyb @PoozybGames #Warzone #CallofDuty #Vanguard Caldera has a lot less tall buildings compared to Verdansk- so balloons are a great addition to the map Caldera has a lot less tall buildings compared to Verdansk- so balloons are a great addition to the map 🎈 👏 #Warzone #CallofDuty #Vanguard

However, some players were not as impressed as no new maps have been introduced. The Caldera map may have undergone some changes, but there were requests from some players to bring back Verdansk.

shea @sheanorling



they add balloons and gas bullets. another example of @RavenSoftware having their finger on the pulse with warzone. community wants verdansk back. regular playlists.they add balloons and gas bullets. another example of @RavenSoftware having their finger on the pulse with warzone. community wants verdansk back. regular playlists. they add balloons and gas bullets.

Overall, the reception has been positive and one player even mentioned how things changed tactically with this addition.

TRAXXAS58 @TRAXXAS58 You have to be really really careful when you hear someone flying into Caldera now. I heard the parachute & someone landing on a roof with no loot spawns & disregarded him as not a threat, little did I know he used a balloon & had his loadout & killed me. #Warzone Pacific #Warzone You have to be really really careful when you hear someone flying into Caldera now. I heard the parachute & someone landing on a roof with no loot spawns & disregarded him as not a threat, little did I know he used a balloon & had his loadout & killed me. #WarzonePacific #Warzone

There are more positive accolades for the new addition.

DMezza @DMezzaTTV yo these balloons might be one of the best things they've put into Warzone! yo these balloons might be one of the best things they've put into Warzone! https://t.co/BurSPLvWji

With a lot of new additions coming soon, it will be interesting to see if the redeploy balloons will remain to be everyone's favorite addition to Call of Duty Warzone.

