"Looks like a huge Win": Call of Duty Warzone players are absolutely loving the new redeploy balloons

There have been different additions to season two of Call of Duty Warzone, and it hasn't been long, but players seem to have a favorite already.
Season two was finally released across Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard on February 14, following an initial delay. Activision has already disclosed the full roadmap, and many new items have already been added on day one. From new weapons to a new compound in the form of Nebula V, there are a lot of interesting avenues for players to explore.
There have been two particular additions to Warzone that seem to have been inspired by Apex Legends. One of those is PDS, which becomes extremely valuable in light of the chemical warfare being brought to the game. However, players seem to love the other Apex-inspired addition, the redeploy balloons.
Call of Duty Warzone season two's redeploy balloons are a hit
The redeploy balloons can be found distributed across the map, and they function in the same way as they do in Apex Legends. Using the balloon, players can swoop up and relocate to another area on the map, which can be used tactically. While this hasn't been present for long in the game, players already love the unique addition to Call of Duty Warzone.
One user pointed out the eerie similarities between the role of red balloons in Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends.
Several additions have been made to Warzone since the game was released. Some were loved while others were disliked. However, redeploy balloons are doing alright and there are even claims being made about it being one of the best additions ever.
The redeploy balloons are not invincible and can indeed be shot down. However, players can respawn them with in-game cash when required.
There have been similar reactions from players in general regarding their overall acceptance of redeploy balloons in season two.
However, some players were not as impressed as no new maps have been introduced. The Caldera map may have undergone some changes, but there were requests from some players to bring back Verdansk.
Overall, the reception has been positive and one player even mentioned how things changed tactically with this addition.
There are more positive accolades for the new addition.
With a lot of new additions coming soon, it will be interesting to see if the redeploy balloons will remain to be everyone's favorite addition to Call of Duty Warzone.