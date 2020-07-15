PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free BC in July 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite was released almost a year after the release of its elder version, PUBG Mobile. It was explicitly created for low-end devices, and has an in-game currency called BC or Battle Coins. This currency is used to purchase various outfits, skins, winner passes etc. The temptation of these glittering and attractive extras is difficult to resist.

But to procure, users need to spend actual money. For example, in order get 90 BC, players to need to pay INR 85; 240 INR for 285 BC and so forth. For some players, this is costly, and they cannot afford to spend out of their pockets to get more of this in-game currency.

Hence, they look for various ways to get BC for free. If you are one of those players, then this article is for you. We discuss a few legit ways to get BC for free in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite in July 2020

#1 Google Opinion Reward

Google Opinion Rewards (Picture Credit: Google Play Store)

Whenever someone talks about free in-game currency, the first name that comes to mind is Google Opinion Rewards. This application has over 50 million downloads, and is rated 4.3, on Google Play Store. To begin with, all that a player has to do is to enter the necessary basic details.

They will receive short and straightforward surveys, after which players will get Google Play Balance or Credit. They can then utilise these credits to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

#2 GPT Sites

There are several GPT sites in the market, which provide players rewards upon completing various tasks, surveys, quizzes and downloading specific applications. Players can use any GPT of their choice. Swagbucks, YSense, PrizeRebel, GrabPoints and various other sites can used.

However, the method for redeeming could differ from one another. Players will have to first withdraw the voucher of an e-commerce store and then the Google Play Giftcard to get BC.

