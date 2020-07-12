PUBG Mobile Lite OBB file 2020: Download link

PUBG Mobile Lite can be installed on smartphones by downloading its APK and OBB files.

The size of the OBB file is 517MB while the APK file is of about 53 MB.

PUBG Mobile Lite OBB File download link

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the top-rated mobile battle royale games. The game was developed for players who wanted to enjoy the original PUBG Mobile battle royale experience but did not have a decent device to play on. The anniversary of the game is just around the corner, and the developers are expected to introduce various new features.

Players can download the game directly from Google Play Store. However, there is an alternative way to download and install the game using APK and OBB files.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK+OBB files download link

OBB File download link: Click Here

APK File download link: Click Here

Players need to follow the steps given below to download and install the game using APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the above links.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown sources' option if not yet enabled.

Step 3: Install the APK file. Do not open the application as of now.

Step 4: After installation, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.iglite (if no folder of this name is available, create a new one)

Step 5: You can now launch the game.

It is important to note that the size of the OBB file is 517 MB while the APK file is of 53 MB. Hence, the players should ensure that they have enough space on their devices to play this game

0.18.0 Update of PUBG Mobile Lite

The 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite is likely to come on or before 25th July. 25 July also marks the 1st anniversary of the game. Several new and exciting features have already been added to the beta version. These are likely to be introduced into the game with this update.

