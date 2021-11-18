How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite for Winner Pass

Winner Pass (WP) is among the most popular features of PUBG Mobile Lite as it provides an opportunity for players to earn rewards by completing missions in the game. Users can earn several free and paid (Elite Upgrade) rewards from the WP through its 30 ranks.

Most of the free rewards are not as exclusive as the paid ones due to the difference in their price. Therefore, many users tend to purchase their WP via Elite Upgrade using Battle Coins (BC). However, not everyone can afford to own BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

To purchase the WP, one can use certain apps and methods to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. Here's how players can do it.

PUBG Mobile Lite BC: How to earn free in-game currency to buy Winner Pass

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards awards free Play Store money after each survey (Image via Google Play)

Answering surveys based on the search and travel history or other random topics is one of the simplest and easiest ways to earn money. Google Opinion Rewards is one such survey app that either asks personalized questions or quizzes on some random topics.

After completing each survey, users get a small amount of Google Play Money which they can use to buy in-game items in a game like PUBG Mobile Lite. However, players should remember that the frequency of surveys is not consistent.

GPT apps

Easy Rewards is one of the popular apps (Image via Google Play)

Players can also use Get-Paid-To (GPT) apps to earn extra rewards. These GPT applications or websites often ask players to complete some tasks like watching videos, using other apps, playing games, answering quizzes, taking surveys, and more.

Compared to Google Opinion Rewards, the tasks get renewed frequently on such GPT apps, and users can earn rewards other than Google Play balance. The free prizes include gift cards for Amazon, iTunes, Xbox, Play Store, and free PayPal cash, which players can use to obtain BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Some of the popular GPT apps are Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, and PrizeRebel.

Giveaways and other contests

Most of the giveaways by popular YouTubers are luck-based contests. Therefore, there is a low chance to earn free BC of Winner Pass through such contests. Players can still take a shot by taking part in such giveaways.

WP upgrade plans (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The current iteration of PUBG Mobile Liye Winner Pass, i.e., WP Season 30, will be ending on November 30, 2021. Hence, players can keep that in mind before collecting coupons or Google Play balance to buy WP. Moreover, they will need to acquire at least 280 BC to buy Elite Upgrade.

