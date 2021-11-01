PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass rewards revealed

Winner Pass is one of the most valued assets in PUBG Mobile Lite since it provides players with a range of incentives as they progress through the levels. Every month, the developers release a new pass, including a fresh collection of cosmetics and other rewards.
The Season 30 Winner Pass was added to the battle royale title at the start of November. Individuals can now go ahead and purchase the two paid variants Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. They are available for a price of 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.
Rewards of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass
Listed below are the rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass:
WP Level 1: Energetic Beastgirl Set and Whistle Emote
WP Level 2: Season Portable Closet
WP Level 3: 35 BC
WP Level 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 5: Bear Pajamas Headgear
WP Level 6: Mission Card (Season 30)
WP Level 7: 1000 BP
WP Level 8: 45 BC
WP Level 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 10: Sleepy Bear Parachute and Premium Outfit Coupon
WP Level 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 12: Helmet Skin
WP Level 13: 50 BC
WP Level 14: Mission Card (Season 30)
WP Level 15: Cute Animal Backpack
WP Level 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 17: 100 Silver
WP Level 18: 50 BC
WP Level 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 20: Red Panda Set
WP Level 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 22: WP Gold Crate
WP Level 23: 50 BC
WP Level 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 25: Red Panda – SCAR-L
WP Level 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 27: 100x Silver
WP Level 28: 50 BC
WP Level 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 30: Red Panda Dacia
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Apart from these, users can obtain numerous rewards using the free version of the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.