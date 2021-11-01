PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass rewards revealed

Winner Pass is one of the most valued assets in PUBG Mobile Lite since it provides players with a range of incentives as they progress through the levels. Every month, the developers release a new pass, including a fresh collection of cosmetics and other rewards.

The Season 30 Winner Pass was added to the battle royale title at the start of November. Individuals can now go ahead and purchase the two paid variants Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. They are available for a price of 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Rewards of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass

Listed below are the rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass:

Whistle emote can be obtained by players (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 1: Energetic Beastgirl Set and Whistle Emote

WP Level 2: Season Portable Closet

WP Level 3: 35 BC

WP Level 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Bear Pajamas Headgear

WP Level 6: Mission Card (Season 30)

WP Level 7: 1000 BP

WP Level 8: 45 BC

WP Level 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

The level 10 reward (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 10: Sleepy Bear Parachute and Premium Outfit Coupon

WP Level 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

The helmet skin (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 12: Helmet Skin

WP Level 13: 50 BC

WP Level 14: Mission Card (Season 30)

A backpack skin is the reward at level 15 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 15: Cute Animal Backpack

WP Level 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 17: 100 Silver

WP Level 18: 50 BC

WP Level 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 20: Red Panda Set

WP Level 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 22: WP Gold Crate

WP Level 23: 50 BC

WP Level 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

At level 25, players will get a SCAR-L skin (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 25: Red Panda – SCAR-L

WP Level 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 27: 100x Silver

WP Level 28: 50 BC

WP Level 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

On the highest level, gamers will get the Dacia skin (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

WP Level 30: Red Panda Dacia

Apart from these, users can obtain numerous rewards using the free version of the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

