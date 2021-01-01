How to get a free bundle and surfboard skin from the Bermuda Treasure event in Free Fire

The Bermuda Remastered map was added in Garena Free Fire today, and the players are quite excited to play it. The developers have planned multiple new events centered around this addition.

They had revealed the new beginning calendar a few days ago. These events are underway, allowing users to obtain items like skins, costumes, and more for free.

Players can claim free bundles, surfboards, and banners from the Bermuda Treasure event. For this, they are required to collect the ‘Sakura Stamp.’ This article provides a guide to obtain these tokens and redeem the rewards in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Bermuda Treasure event in Free Fire

The players can collect the Sakura Stamps by completing daily missions

As stated earlier, the users need Sakura Stamps to redeem the rewards from the Bermuda Treasure event. It runs from January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021, so they have sufficient time to gather the tokens and redeem the rewards.

The players can collect the Sakura Stamps as map drops during their travel on the Bermuda Remastered map. They can also obtain them by completing various daily missions, which refresh at 4 AM.

Here is a list of all the rewards which the users can collect:

Advertisement

40 Sakura Stamps

Rewards which can be collected at 40 stamps

Winterlands 2019 Festivity banner

Force of Fire banner

Party Animal banner

80 Sakura Stamps

Rewards which can be collected at 80 stamps

Spikey Spine Surfboard

Egg Hunting Craze Surfboard

Wasteland Survivor Surfboard

120 Sakura Stamps

Rewards which can be collected at 120 stamps

Advertisement

Wasteland Wanderer Bundle

Hearthrob (Female) Bundle

Snowy Servitude Bundle

(Note: The players can collect only one of the three rewards. Hence, they must be careful while selecting the rewards)

After collecting the required number of stamps, the players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They must open the event tab and select the ‘Travel in new map’ option under the ‘The New Beginning 1/1’ tab. Then, they can press the go to the button.

Step 2: They may click the crates and select the desired reward.

Also read: OP Vincenzo vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?