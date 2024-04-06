How to get a free Clash of Clans Shadow scenery?

A popular COC content creator, @ClashDotNinja, recently announced the Clash of Clans Shadow scenery giveaway. To promote the title, the developer, Supercell, often grants free items to COC content creators to conduct giveaways, offering an excellent opportunity for players to grab freebies.

The Clash of Clans Shadow scenery is a dragon-cum-lava-themed collectible that accentuates your Home Village's background. It features a giant dragon head in the right section of the village's background and lava streaming from its mouth.

The collectible is available at the in-game shop, prized at 599 INR, but you can get it for free from the live giveaway, and this article will further discuss how.

Grab a free Clash of Clans Shadow scenery

Below is the step-by-step guide to participating in the giveaway and get a chance to grab the scenery:

Step 1: Open your X account on your device.

Open your X account on your device. Step 2: Search @ClashDotNinja and find the creator.

Search @ClashDotNinja and find the creator. Step 3: Find the post offering the freebie, or click the post embedded above.

Find the post offering the freebie, or click the post embedded above. Step 4: Follow the creator's account, retweet, and comment on the post.

Follow the creator's account, retweet, and comment on the post. Step 5: Subscribe to the creator's YouTube channel.

Finishing these steps will register your name in the giveaway, and the winners will be announced after 12:00 am (UTC+0) on April 7, 2024. Moreover, you can follow the creator's Instagram handle to increase your chances of winning the freebie.

What are the other ways to obtain the Clash of Clans Shadow scenery?

If you can't win the Clash of Clans Shadow scenery from the giveaway, you can purchase it from the in-game shop with real money. However, if you're unwilling to spend money on an in-game item, you can turn to the Google PlayStore.

The digital store, Google PlayStore, also assigns tasks to its users, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and submitting reviews based on your experience. Finishing such tasks rewards users with Play Points, an in-app token that can be cashed out or redeemed with any item like the mentioned collectible or the Clash of Clans Gems.

However, stay cautious while completing such tasks, as some applications that the PlayStore asks you to install can contain money wagering or be addictive.

Another reliable application is Google Opinion Rewards. Like PlayStore, it features an in-app token, Google Play credit, that can be accumulated by finishing the designated tasks, which include participating in simple and short surveys. Moreover, you can write about your experience on the application when you visit a famous place.

After crossing a certain threshold, the accumulated Google Play credits can be cashed out and redeemed with an item in any title, like the Clash of Clans Shadow scenery.