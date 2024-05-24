How to get free Clash Royale Tower Skin?

The Clash Royale Tower Skin allows players to change the appearance of the Crown Towers during battles, serving as a decorative element for those who want to enhance their gameplay's visual appeal. Typically, acquiring a Clash Royale Tower Skin requires in-game purchases. However, Supercell recently shared a free voucher link on its official X handle, enabling players to access the latest skin at no cost.

This article highlights all the steps needed to get the latest Clash Royale Tower Skin for free.

Steps to get free Clash Royale Tower Skin

Expand Tweet

Here are all the steps you will need to acquire the Clash Royale reward:

Open the offer redemption page by clicking on this link. On the opened page, click on the Claim Reward button present at the center of the webpage. You will be redirected to the Clash Royale app, where a prompt will appear. Select the Claim button in this prompt to complete the process.

By following the above steps, you will acquire the latest Clash Royale Tower Skin. Navigate to the Tower Collection page and select the latest Tower Skin to use it in battles. It's important to note that these rewards are often time-limited. Thus, you should claim them soon.

Troubleshooting steps when getting free Clash Royale Tower Skin

Offer redemption page (Image via Supercell)

If you are facing any difficulty in accessing the reward, you can follow few troubleshooting steps that might help you to get the desired Clash Royale Tower Skin:

Update the Chrome browser: Using an older version of Chrome can sometimes hinder internet services due to outdated firewalls and settings. By navigating to the Play Store and downloading the latest version, you can easily solve any browser-related issues.

Using an older version of Chrome can sometimes hinder internet services due to outdated firewalls and settings. By navigating to the Play Store and downloading the latest version, you can easily solve any browser-related issues. Change internet connection: Slow internet can frustrate users and hamper the offer redemption process. If you are using mobile data to access the rewards, then you might need to switch to a fast-paced Wi-Fi before trying the above-mentioned steps again.

Slow internet can frustrate users and hamper the offer redemption process. If you are using mobile data to access the rewards, then you might need to switch to a fast-paced Wi-Fi before trying the above-mentioned steps again. Restart your mobile phone: Sometimes, a small bug or cache can prohibit your internet from functioning properly. A simple restart would remove any stored cache and help you in achieving the reward.

Sometimes, a small bug or cache can prohibit your internet from functioning properly. A simple restart would remove any stored cache and help you in achieving the reward. Use a different device: Your phone might have a strict security policy that may prohibit the voucher link from functioning properly. In these circumstances, you need to either disable your security or switch to a different device for accessing the reward.

Check out more articles related to Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback